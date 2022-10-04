All You Need To Know About Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland rose to new heights of fame with the role she played in “Modern Family“. She was Haley Dunphy on the sitcom for almost 11 years. Sarah has a diverse personality and she excels in a lot of things. There is much to know about this Girl other than she was a cast member of Modern Family.
Sarah Hyland’s Complete Biography
On November 24, 1990, Actor Edward James Hyland and actress Melissa D. Canaday were blessed with a little angel, who they decided to name Sarah James Hyland. Sarah was born in Manhattan, New York. The green-eyed baby with dark hair filled her parent’s life with joy. Sarah had a loving family which contributed tremendously to her success. She is a Christian by faith and an American by nationality.
Sarah Hyland’s Siblings
Sarah has a brother named Ian Hyland but she has no other sister. She is an only sister and daughter. Ian is younger than Sarah and the two of them share a strong bond. When Sarah faced kidney dysplasia, Ian donated one of his kidneys to her sister. Initially, her father also donated his kidney to save the life of his daughter, when Sarah was 21 years old but, her body rejected the kidney.
Early Education
As far as her education is concerned, her parents rolled her into a local school for getting elementary education. After Sarah received her elementary education, it is believed that for senior education Sarah was homeschooled.
The actress has said nothing on this yet, and neither have her parents made any comment, so it is not yet confirmed. After she completed her senior years, Sarah Hyland set out to Professional Performing Arts School and received further education.
Sarah Hyland Battled Serious Illness
She had to spend a lot of her time at the hospital receiving dialysis. Sarah had to go through dialysis three times a week. This often left her swollen and tired. Sarah Hyland admitted that she still has to take prednisone, which is a steroid. Although the drug is life-saving, it has side effects. One of which is swelling up the body.
If the fans remember correctly, In season 8 of The Modern Family, Sarah Hyland looked like she had gained weight. She started to receive a lot of backlash but the actress revealed that she was on bed rest. Nevertheless, she is a strong woman and does not let the bullies affect her.
Sarah Hyland’s Love Life
Sarah Hyland did have to kiss her fair share of frogs before she found the prince of her dreams.
Sarah Hyland And Matt Prokop
Sarah reportedly dated Matt Prokop. At the start, Sarah said that she felt like she was living in a fairytale. Matt supported her throughout her illness journey. He took her to doctor appointments and supported her with the medication. It was only after the duo broke up in 2014, Sarah revealed that it was an abusive relationship. The abuse was not only emotional, it was verbal and physical as well.
After dating for 5 years the two of them broke up. That is when things took a turn for the worse. Sarah’s fairytale quickly turned into a nightmare. In an interview, she revealed that Matt choked her so hard that she was gasping for air. He also abused her, calling her different names. He continuously sent her threatening messages, blackmailing her to burn her house and steal her dog. When this did not work he started to send her suicidal messages.
It was then that the actress decided that she had had enough. Sarah Hyland filed a restraining order against Matt Prokop.
Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams
Sarah went out with Dominic Sherwood and Max Ehrich before she met the man of her dreams Wells Adams. Sarah Hyland and Well Adams fell in love at first sight and after dating for two years, Well popped the question and Sarah Hyland said YES!
The duo got married in a beautiful ceremony in 2022 and are spending a beautiful loved filed life together, every day.
Fun Fact: Sarah Hyland wore two wedding dresses by Vera Wong at her wedding.
Sarah Hyland’s Career
Sarah Hyland is a well-established actress and singer. She made her television debut in 1997 with the series Another World. Other than working in The Modern Family, she is widely acknowledged for her role in a web series called Lady Parts (2020), and A Tall Winter’s Tale (1997). Sarah also appeared in the music video called In the Moonlight (2009). These were her debut projects.
Sarah Hyland’s net worth is $14 Million.
Sarah surely had a tough journey but she is not the one to give up so easily. So this is it about this megastar. Stay tuned for more updates.