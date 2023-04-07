Home
Extraction 2 Proves That The MCU Didn’t Use Chris Hemsworth’s Full Potential
Extraction 2 has already demonstrated that the MCU didn’t make the most of Chris Hemsworth’s skillset as an action superstar. The first Extraction movie was an instant hit on Netflix and demonstrated some pulse-pounding action sequences with Chris Hemsworth at the center. Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake is set to become an action hero icon, despite only one film with the character being released to date.

Hemsworth has had an eclectic career since crossing over from Australian soap operas to Hollywood blockbusters. His rise to fame has been impressive, and his pedigree only continues to grow with every project that he works on. In 2020’s Extraction, Hemsworth put his charm aside and delved deep into the tormented mind of a grieving black market mercenary, pushing himself to new realms of physicality. The trailer for Extraction 2 has proven that the sequel will only increase this dimension even further.

Extraction 2’s Trailer Proves Hemsworth Can Do Full Action

Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2

Extraction 2‘s trailer boasted Chris Hemsworth demonstrating some intense combat. He has gone through some hardcore training to step up his game to such an impressive degree. After the first Extraction movie became one of the most-watched Netflix original projects ever, Hemsworth got in the best shape of his life in preparation for the much-anticipated sequel.

Before filming commenced on Extraction 2, Hemsworth took to his official Instagram page to detail just how he was preparing for the role. He embarked on a grueling new workout regime, and it was one fit for an elite athlete. The role of Tyler Rake demands great speed, power, agility, and skill, and Hemsworth tailored his brutal workout schedule to master all of those things. His daily workouts would consist of boxing, core strengthening exercises, weight training, and sit-ups, all performed in intense circuit-style training.

The MCU Wasted Hemsworth With Asgardian Magic

Hemsworth as Thor

Hemsworth’s portrayal as the popular MCU character, Thor, is no doubt the role that shot him to international superstardom. He has gone on to reprise his role across a number of successful movies and served as a key character in the universe. While the role of Thor exists in a much larger cinematic universe, and showcases some mesmerizing action sequences, Hemsworth’s action abilities were somewhat lost in the series.

Thor is a very formidable fighter who has lived for centuries, therefore, he has picked up many different styles of combat. However, the majority of the epic battles in the movies see Thor disarming his enemies and largely utilizing Mjolnir more than his own direct fighting prowess. While these scenes are exhilarating in their own right, Extraction 2 gives Hemsworth a chance to really show off his incredible fighting skills, and continue to pave his way as one of Hollywood’s next big action stars.

