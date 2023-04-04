How Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Is Returning For Extraction 2

2020’s Netflix smash hit, Extraction, saw Chris Hemsworth re-team with The Russo Brothers for an epic action extravaganza and now the first trailer for Extraction 2 has been released. In the first Extraction, Hemsworth played Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary who was pulled out of exile when he was enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Tyler unleashed his deadly set of skills across Dhaka to find the boy and faced off against rogue soldiers and criminals in a deadly mission.
The movie was showered in praise for its frantic fight scenes and unprecedented long takes of dazzling action. Hemsworth’s hefty role truly cemented him as one of the next big action stars in Hollywood and left viewers craving a sequel. However, it was unsure if Extraction 2 could even happen, as Tyler appeared to die at the end of the movie. When a sequel was greenlit, speculation grew that the movie would be a prequel, but Extraction 2‘s intense trailer shows that Tyler lived to fight another day and will be appearing in the sequel.
What Happened To Tyler At The End Of Extraction
Throughout the movie, Chris Hemsworth’s character goes through absolute carnage to protect Ovi, the kidnapped boy. His brutal fighting skills are put to the ultimate test and he is pushed to the absolute brink of failure. During a touching moment away from the bedlam, Ovi and Tyler open up about their personal lives. Tyler explains how he tragically lost his son and the viewers finally get a glimpse of where his strength and rage is truly coming from when he obliterates his enemies.
At the end of the movie, a battle ensues on a freeway overlooking a bed of water. Tyler is shot in the neck but continues to fight on to ensure Ovi is safe. Once he knows the boy is safe, Tyler allows himself to plummet from the bridge and into the water. As he slowly drifts off, he sees the image of his late son and the two meet once again.
How Tyler Can Return Despite His Extraction Death
In the action-packed trailer for Extraction 2, Tyler has found himself in massive danger once again. He appears to rescue a young girl from a prison cell before wading through a violent, angry mob and a team of armored policemen. After taking a brick to the back of his head, Tyler drops to the floor and the girl is taken by a member of the mob. Tyler has flashbacks of lying in a hospital bed and a woman’s voice rings out in his head, saying: “Tyler, you were clinically dead 9 months ago, but you fought your way back.” This single line seems to explain that Tyler is back because it is convenient to use the character again, and while he was dead, he got better.
Tyler rises from the ground with sudden strength and purpose and bulldozes his way through the mob, taking down man after man. It’s unknown what the storyline will be yet, but judging from the trailer, it is already shaping up to kick things up a notch and deliver one intense spectacle of an action flick. Original director Sam Hargrave has returned to the director’s chair and Joe Russo has written the script.
Extraction 2 releases on Netflix on June 16, 2023.
