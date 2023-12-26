Director Steven Soderbergh’s Top 10 Frequent Collaborators

Steven Soderbergh, a multi-talented filmmaker, is one of modern independent cinema’s leading voices and pioneers. A force to be reckoned with, Soderbergh has also garnered credits as a screenwriter, cinematographer, and editor. Like several other filmmakers before him, Steven Soderbergh had a passion for filmmaking at an early age while he was still in his teens.
Winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival at age 26 made him the youngest solo director to achieve the feat. As one of Hollywood’s most successful directors, Steven Soderbergh‘s films have grossed over $2 billion at the Box Office. As such, he has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Known for his acting collaborations, these are Steven Soderbergh’s top 10 frequent collaborators.
Catherine Zeta-Jones – 3 Movies
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones may not have won an Oscar when she first worked with director Steven Soderbergh, but she had a rising profile in Hollywood. Their first collaboration was in 2000 when the actress was cast in Soderbergh’s crime drama Traffic. As part of a star-studded cast, Zeta-Jones played the character of the pregnant wife, Helena Ayala, of a powerful Mexican drug lord, Carlos Ayala (Steven Bauer). In their second collaboration, she was also part of Ocean’s Twelve ensemble cast. Their third collaboration was Soderbergh’s psychological thriller Side Effects (2013), where she was cast as Dr. Victoria Siebert.
Viola Davis – 3 Movies
Triple Crown of Acting and EGOT winner Viola Davis has also collaborated with Steven Soderbergh. The director was one of the first directors Davis worked with early in her acting career. Steven Soderbergh’s Out of Sight (1998) was Viola Davis’ second feature film, in which she was cast as Moselle Miller. They worked together again two years later in Traffic, with Davis playing the character of a social worker. However, they haven’t worked together for more than two decades since their third collaboration in Solaris (2002), where she played Dr. Gordon.
Michael Douglas – 3 Movies
Together with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas is also a frequent collaborator of Steven Soderbergh. Douglas starred with his wife in Traffic (2000), playing Caroline Wakefield’s (Erika Christensen) father and judge Robert Wakefield. His second collaboration was in the director’s action thriller Haywire (2012). Soderbergh also cast Douglas in the lead role of his 2013 biographical comedy-drama Behind the Candelabra.
Benicio del Toro – 3 Movies
Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro‘s acting career was over a decade-long before he starred in a Steven Soderbergh-directed feature film. They worked together in Traffic (2000), with del Toro cast in a supporting role as a Mexican police officer, Javier Rodriguez Rodríguez. Interestingly, del Toro’s performance in the movie earned him his first Academy Award nomination and only win. Eight years later, they collaborated again in the biographical film Che (2008), with del Toro playing the titular character and portraying Marxist revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara. More recently, Steven Soderbergh and Benicio del Toro worked together in the crime thriller No Sudden Move (2021).
Channing Tatum – 4 Movies
Channing Tatum first worked with Steven Soderbergh in the comedy-drama Magic Mike (2012). Soderbergh cast him again in his next directed feature film, Side Effects (2013). Although he has far less screen time than in Magic Mike (2012), his character’s death is the center plot of Side Effects (2013). Four years later, Tatum starred in Soderbergh’s heist comedy Logan Lucky (2017). With Steven Soderbergh’s return to direct the final installment in the Magic Mike trilogy, Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023), the film became Tatum and Soderbergh’s fourth collaboration.
Julia Roberts – 4 Movies
Julia Roberts and Steven Soderbergh collaborated four times in the 2000s. Roberts, one of Hollywood’s bankable actresses, rode Erin Brockovich (2000) to success after being cast as the titular character. Unsurprisingly, Soderbergh cast Julia Roberts in the first installment of the Ocean’s film trilogy, Ocean’s Eleven (2001). Before reprising her role in its sequel, Ocean’s Twelve, in 2004, Roberts starred in Soderbergh’s 2002 comedy-drama Full Frontal.
Brad Pitt – 4 Movies
Although most of Brad Pitt‘s collaboration with Steven Soderbergh has been from reprising a role, they also worked together in Full Frontal (2002). Pitt was part of the ensemble cast of the Ocean’s film trilogy, starring in a supporting role as Robert “Rusty” Ryan. Brad Pitt appeared in all three films in the series.
Don Cheadle – 6 Movies
The Academy Award-nominated actor Don Cheadle has starred in six Steven Soderbergh films. Cheadle first appeared in Soderbergh’s 1998 crime comedy Out of Sight and later in Traffic (2000). Cast as Basher Tarr, Cheadle starred in all three Ocean’s film trilogy movies. In 2021, Cheadle starred alongside Benicio del Toro in No Sudden Move.
George Clooney – 6 Movies
Actor and filmmaker George Clooney is also one of Steven Soderbergh’s top collaborators. Clooney also worked with Soderbergh in three of his other films in between his starring role in the Ocean’s film trilogy. Their first collaboration was in 1998 with Out of Sight (1998). Clooney played the lead role in Solaris (2002) and the neo-noir crime film The Good German (2006).
Matt Damon – 9 Movies
When it comes to actors who have collaborated with director Steven Soderbergh the most, none comes close to Matt Damon. Interestingly, their first collaboration was in 2001 in Ocean’s Eleven. He played and reprised his role as Linus Caldwell in all three films. Damon then starred in Soderbergh’s Che (2008), The Informant! (2009), Contagion (2011), and Behind the Candelabra (2013). In Matt Damon‘s last collaborations with Steven Soderbergh, he made cameo appearances in the director’s Unsane (2018) and No Sudden Move (2021).
