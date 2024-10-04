Josh Brolin: A Journey Through His Iconic Career

Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin has risen from a teen breakout actor of the 80s to one of Hollywood’s finest leading men. As the son of legendary thespian James Brolin, Josh has proven to be just as iconic in his own right, defying any shades of nepotism that may have been thrown his way. Across his storied career, he has taken on a wide range of roles in both TV and film.
Most recently, Brolin has stood tall and proud as a bonafide tough guy in both the DC and Marvel cinematic universe. However, beneath these blockbuster movies, he has delivered immersive renditions in both indie films and TV series. So, let’s take a look at the standout roles from the illustrious acting journey of Josh Brolin.
The Goonies (1985)
The Goonies was a career-launching movie for the majority of its young cast, particularly Josh Brolin. In his screen debut, Brolin starred as middle-cool teenager Brand, the older brother of the adventurous Mikey (Sean Astin). As somewhat of an outcast, Mikey still shines as the leader of his group of friends who call themselves the Goonies. To that, they revel in their outcast statuses together, embarking on whimsical adventures. However, when their homes face foreclosure from a real estate giant, they set out on their biggest quest yet: to find a hidden a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. The problem is, they soon have a team of criminals hot on their trail.
Brolin managed to win hearts with his good looks and chiseled physique, setting the stage for a string of supporting roles in the following years. While he didn’t become a critically acclaimed actor until later in his career, The Goonies still stands as one of his most iconic roles, with the classic adventure standing the test of time. Out of the young cast, many went on to heightened fame, including Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, and Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan, however, Brolin is easily the most decorated member of the ensemble all these years later.
No Country for Old Men (2007)
Following the success of The Goonies, Josh Brolin’s career didn’t exactly elevate enough to label him a breakout star. While he stayed active in TV and film, it wasn’t until 2007’s No Country for Old Men that audiences and critics really started to take notice and consider him a formidable leading man. With a straightforward plot, the Coen Brothers‘ crime thriller focuses much more on character development instead of all out carnage akin with typical movies in this realm.
Brolin stars as Llewelyn Moss, a hunter who lives life at a slow pace, just getting by. After stumbling upon the scene of a botched drug deal, he flees with a case full of cash. However, the sick and twisted Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem in an Oscar-winning role) is tracking his moves every step of the way, leading to a climatic showdown. No Country for Old Men is a slow-burn thriller that still manages to move at an exhilarating pace, a remarkable achievement from the Coen Brothers. Yet, credit must be given to Brolin, who carries the picture as the lead character, a man with a good heart deep down, but an over-inflated ego that thrusts him into situations uncomfortable yet enthralling to watch.
Milk (2008)
After arguably being snubbed for an Oscar nomination for No Country for Old Men, it seems the Academy took notice of Josh Brolin, nominating him for Best Supporting Actor the following year. Gus Van Sant‘s biopic Milk chronicles the inspirational journey of American gay activist Harvey Milk (played by Sean Penn), who fought tirelessly for gay rights and was elected as California’s first openly gay public official. Brolin plays Dan White, a politically aspirational but psychologically conflicted San Francisco city supervisor whose actions have a significant impact on Harvey Milk’s career, life, and ultimately – death. After his critically lauded performance in No Country for Old Men, Brolin demonstrated his extraordinary range of acting skills by deftly shifting from a suspenseful thriller to an emotional historical account. He captures the desperation and volatility of the character as he struggles with his personal anxieties and the changing political climate of the time in a multi-layered, complicated portrayal of White, a man who would go on to become rather infamous.
True Grit (2010)
It is extremely seldom for a remake of a classic movie to garner the same level of praise as its original. However, Joel and Ethan Coen’s True Grit is a glaring example of such a triumph, making a stomp at the box office and bagging a staggering 10 Oscar nominations. Alongside a star-studded cast including Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and Hailee Steinfeld, Brolin re-teamed with the Coen Brothers, this time as the sinister and cunning antagonist Tom Chaney.
Hitting cinemas in 2010, this well-crafted vehicle put Westerns back on the map with its shift in formula and snappy dialogue. True Grit tells the tale of Mattie Ross (Steinfeld), a grieving young girl with immense fire in her belly that drives her skyrocketing desire for revenge. When her father is killed by Chaney, she enlists the help of the toughest US Marshall she can find: Rooster Cogburn (Bridges). Switching gears from hero to villain, it seems Brolin learned a trick or two from working with Javier Bardem in No country for Old Men, as his role as Chaney is just as menacing, despicable, and infuriating – yet utterly impossible to take your eyes off.
Deadpool 2 (2018)
Given Josh Brolin’s reputation as a dramatic actor, it felt like it was only a matter of time until he ventured out and joined his peers in exploring the imaginative realm of comic book adaptations. He first gained notoriety in this genre in 2018 when he played Cable in Deadpool 2, a figure that personifies the conflict between the irreverent humour of the movie’s universe and a bleak, dystopian future. Brolin was able to use his formidable physicality as Cable, a tough-as-nails soldier who goes back in time to kill a young mutant threatening to wreak havoc.
Brolin bulked up hard to achieve an imposing presence, seamlessly contrasting with Ryan Reynolds‘ light-hearted and frequently mischievous Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool. The role of Cable was commandingly anchored by Brolin’s magnetism, characterised by an intensity and gravitas that starkly contrasted with the film’s chaotic and humorous tone. In addition to demonstrating his range as an actor and taking his first major leap into action, Brolin’s ability to smoothly combine earnestness with a hint of sarcasm enhanced the story and served as a reminder to viewers that complicated characters can still arise and flourish in the crazy world of comic book adaptations.
Dune: Part One & Dune: Part Two (2021-2024)
Josh Brolin’s roles in the Dune movies go to show that he does not need to be leading the pack to shine and captivate. The Dune films were very much a spring board vehicle for its young stars, catapulting the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler to A-List status. However, when Brolin enters the frame, his tenure is evident and he sets the standards to a high level. He stars as Gurney Halleck, a renowned fighter and weapons master. As a stern figure, Brolin balances out the levity of seriousness with a playful comedic tone that offers subtle lighter moments amongst the films’ intensity, showcasing his innate ability to transcend multiple temperaments in one picture.
Outer Range (2022-2024)
Outer Range is a slow-burning TV series that effortlessly weaves between drama, mystery, and action amidst a sci-fi backdrop in a neo-Western landscape. The story centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rugged rancher in Wyoming who grapples with the challenges of maintaining his family’s land in the seam of escalating pressures from a neighboring family and the search for his missing wife. The complex narrative thickens even further when Royal discovers a mysterious, seemingly bottomless abyss in the wilderness surrounding his property, which becomes a source of both wonder and dread.
As Royal navigates personal and familial conflicts, the series delves into the complexities of his relationships with his estranged son and his daughter-in-law, who becomes increasingly involved in the unfolding mystery. Brolin commands the screen in the lead role of a show that perhaps was too multi-layered for its bigwigs who cancelled it after only two seasons, frustratingly leaving the series on a cliffhanger. On that note, here are 5 popular TV shows that were cancelled in 2024.
