I Illustrated 50 Classic Cocktails From Cut Paper, And Made A Book

I’m Caroline Boyk Purdue, also known as CarolineDoodles on the internet. I’m a cut paper illustrator and textile artist. I love cocktails, and I love art. I love making drinks for my friends and family, and experimenting with different flavors to entertain those close to me! To loosen up before working on my illustrations, I’d always doodle fun glass shapes and fancy made up drinks. I decided it was finally time to let these sketches and ideas see the light of day!

I decided to combine my two passions in an illustrated cocktail book of cut paper illustrated recipes. Hand Crafted: An Illustrated Cocktail Book was born! Each recipe is as authentic as I could make it, and as visually representative of the flavors as I could design. I’m really proud to show you the illustrations I’ve spent months creating! The book contains 50 recipes, as well as cocktail tips and tricks. I also created a desktop stand to help make cocktail mixing easier! The stand has all 50 recipes and a clear desktop stand.

Each illustration is created from hand cut paper, and I carefully hand lettered the ingredients and instructions. Each recipe was illustrated, photographed and perfectly recreated in book and postcard form.

The recipes include: Aviation, Bees Knees, Bloody Mary, Bramble, Caipirinha, Chocolate Martini, Cosmopolitan, Cuba Libre, Dark and Stormy, Eggnog, French 75, Funky Monkey, Gimlet, Gin and Tonic, Grasshopper, Greyhound, Harvey Wallbanger, Hot Toddy, Irish Coffee, Key Lime Martini, Mai Tai, Manhattan, Margarita, Martini, Mimosa, Mint Julep, Mojito, Moscow Mule, Negroni, Ocean Mist, Old Fashioned, Penicillin, Pimms cup, Pina Colada, Pisco Sour, Paloma, Pumpkin Martini, Ramos Gin Fizz, Rum Punch, Rum Swizzle, Rummy Lime Bang Bang, Sazerac, Sidecar, Strawberry Daiquiri, Tequila Sunrise, Tiger Paw, Tom Collins, Whiskey Sour, White Russian, Zombie

Here are a few of my favorite illustrated recipes!

More info: carolinepurdue.com | Instagram

Book Cover

Title Page

Cocktail Print!

Full Book Spread!

The Desktop Stand

Pisco Sour Illustrated Recipe

Old Fashioned Illustrated Recipe

Mai Tai Illustrated Recipe

Bees Knees Illustrated Recipe

Margarita Illustrated Recipe

Mint Julep Illustrated Recipe

French 75 Illustrated Recipe

Pimms Cup Illustrated Recipe

Dark and Stormy Illustrated Recipe

Mojito Illustrated Recipe

