Pregnant Cow Escapes From A Truck That Was Taking Her To The Slaughterhouse And Gives Birth To A Wonderful Calf

About a week ago, a truck was taking a cow to a Paterson slaughterhouse in New Jersey, United States. However, she was not an ordinary cow and her story broke the internet.
Around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday night, the now-famous cow called Brianna fell 8 feet out of the second level of a truck that was taking her to a dead-end. She wandered around the highway until authorities captured her after an hour-long chase. She was named in honor of a police officer Brian who alerted the sanctuary to the animal’s escape.
However, the story doesn’t end here.
Little did they know, she was nine months pregnant. Some may think that she did that in order to save her baby. As soon as she arrived at Skylands of Wantage sanctuary, she gave birth to her baby who was named “Winter”.
They both are safe and sound and now live in the sanctuary.
Earlier this week, the calf Winter took its first steps. This moment, just like her birth and arrival, were filmed and shared on Skylands social networks, where you can see the new mother and daughter.
More info: Facebook
About a week ago, a cow jumped from a truck that was carrying her to a slaughterhouse
Image credits: Skylands of Wantage
After an hour-long chase, the authorities captured her
Image credits: Skylands of Wantage
Instead of a slaughterhouse, they brought her to Skylands of Wantage sanctuary
Image credits: Skylands of Wantage
Only then they discovered that she was nine months pregnant
Image credits: Skylands of Wantage
As soon as she arrived at Skylands of Wantage sanctuary, she gave birth to her baby who was named “Winter”
Image credits: Skylands of Wantage
It gave the impression that she jumped from the truck thinking about her baby
Image credits: Skylands of Wantage
The calf is already walking and today lives happily with his mother in the sanctuary
Image credits: Skylands of Wantage
And here is the owner of Skylands of Wantage sanctuary – Mike Stura – being kind to one more little animal!
Image credits: Skylands of Wantage
Follow Us