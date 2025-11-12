Whimsical Art To Make You Happy

Welsh artist Emily Louise Heard creates colourful and whimsical works of art aimed at simply making the viewer feel happy.

More info: emilylouiseheard.com

Whimsy – Emily Louise Heard

Head in the clouds – Emily Louise Heard

Good Morning – Emily Louise Heard

In the clouds – Emily Louise Heard

To the moon – Emily Louise Heard

Nebula – Emily Louise Heard

Galaxy – Emily Louise Heard

Confetti – Emily Louise Heard

Ametrine – Emily Louise Heard

Dreamscape – Emily Louise Heard

