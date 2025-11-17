35 Of The Most European Things, According To Americans

For the worldly American, the summer Eurotrip is practically a rite of passage. While much connects the US and Europe, the two entities are different enough that American travelers often experience culture shock when they visit different European countries for the first time. One person on Reddit asked American travelers to share what struck them the most when they visited and got a ton of great responses.
The two continents’ histories, both separate and intertwined, make for an interesting opportunitY to compare and contrast how they’ve found different solutions to similar problems. While some of the comments shared were lighthearted and fun, others pointed to interesting differences in perspective.
Restaurants paying employees a fair wage and not expecting the customer to make up for low wages.
Universal healthcare
Good bread.
Walkable towns
Americans think 100 years is a long time and Europeans think 100 miles is a long distance.
Bars older than the US
I think as a whole, it’s there attitude towards work.
The vibe I get when visiting most European countries is most people seem to work only to live. While in the states, it feels we live to work. The most common thing out of an American’s mouth when meeting someone new is what do you do? I did not find this to be the case in Europe, and I am super jealous.
Getting sick without going bankrupt
Infrastructure built around walking, bicycles, and busses. Not just exclusively built around personal vehicles.
900 year old universities
Everyone is bilingual or multilingual.
maternity leave
Tiny city streets.
The sirens that go BEEE booo BEEE booo BEEE booo BEEE booo
Drinking cappuccino on a cobblestone street outside of a cafe, which is hundreds of years old.
Sitting at a restaurant for hours talking. Half an hour of conversation with anybody and I am done. For the month.
Eurovision.
Paid time off.
Gothic Architecture
Castles
Electric kettle
Functional transit, carrying a beer outside at night, and post dinner coffee is super common
Going for a stroll in somewhere like Northumberland you can pass buildings castles and hill forts covering over three thousand years.
Roundabouts.
Thinking 100 miles is a long distance. I talked a brit once who said they hadn’t seen their parents in two years because its a far trip… it was 2 hours away….
Pay to use a restroom.
Men wearing speedos at the beach or in a pool. The ones you do see in the US are usually Europeans on vacation
No ac by choice
€10 flights to nearby countries. The US could never.
Complaining about Americans.
Flying into Florida and thinking you can drive to Los Angeles, NYC, and Chicago easily.
Titles – Lord Humpty Dump or Countess Beaverhousen who are just related, distantly, to some ancestor who did some favor for a king somewhere.
Vespas
The Euro
Calling arkansas arKANSAS
