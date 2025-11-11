3D Interior Design Renderings You Won’t Believe Aren’t Real Photographs

Many say it’s old news, but when I discovered that 75% of Ikea’s catalog is computer-generated imagery, I was dumbstruck. I did sincerely believe that achieving that level of pristine beauty and organized life was possible and there were capable people who actually lived it. At least I’m sure I wasn’t the only one being fooled.
Although, it took me hours to select these eye-opening, photo realistic renderings, the result is an ultimate mind trap and the only proof we need to know that we don’t know anything!
More info: cgtrader.com
Ouverture by Michael Feuerroth
I am the King by Walid Layouni
Industrial Interior by Alex Coman
Kitchen by Kuzmin Vladimir
White Bedroom by Juraj Talcik
Reading Room by Donald Archviz
Industrial Loft by Denis Osmanbegovic
Foo House by Andrea Bertaccini
The Chesterfield Project by Benjamin Brosdau
Interior by Artur Muradyan
Living Room at Night by Viktor Fretyu00e1n
Minimalistic House by Federico Pappalardo
Old WC Juan Siquier
Atmosphere by Juan Delgado
Sunday Morning by Fernando Salcedo
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us