Lip Reader Decodes Kanye’s Commands To Bianca Censori As She Stripped On Grammys Red Carpet

by

Netizens took to social media to express their displeasure with Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s appearance at the 2025 Grammys, specifically due to the model’s transparent attire and the rapper’s seemingly abusive attitude toward her.

Viewers’ suspicions were confirmed by a lip reader who claimed to have decoded the unsettling comments West made to Censori, effectively commanding her to undress as if he was directing a scene in a movie.

“Make a scene; it’ll make so much sense,” West said before giving specific orders to the model to show her behind. “Drop it behind you and then turn. I got you.”

“He treats her like a puppet,” one viewer said, echoing the sentiments of many who believe the celebrity couple are in an abusive relationship.

Lip reader claims to have decoded Kanye West’s words towards Bianca Censori: He ordered her to undress to “make a scene”

Lip Reader Decodes Kanye&#8217;s Commands To Bianca Censori As She Stripped On Grammys Red Carpet

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eyewitnesses and viral videos captured the 47-year-old rapper and 30-year-old Australian model engaging in a tense exchange just before Censori dramatically discarded her black fur jacket to reveal a look that left nothing to the imagination.

According to Nicola Hickling, founder and lead analyst at LipReader, West used Censori’s body and attire to manufacture a purposely scandalous scene at the event for publicity purposes, directing her as to when and how to display her “attributes” for maximum exposure.

Lip Reader Decodes Kanye&#8217;s Commands To Bianca Censori As She Stripped On Grammys Red Carpet

Image credits: cbsmornings

This is far from the first time the rapper has appeared fully clothed while Censori wore almost nothing by comparison, as the pair has made it a habit to capture the attention of paparazzi for this same reason no matter where they go.

For instance, the couple was spotted at a McDonalds in Japan in 2024, with the model donning a similarly revealing outfit even during such a mundane act as ordering a burger.

Some viewers believe the model is a victim, being abused and controlled by Kanye West for publicity and sexual purposes

Lip Reader Decodes Kanye&#8217;s Commands To Bianca Censori As She Stripped On Grammys Red Carpet

Image credits: cbsmornings

West capitalized on the attention captured by Censori to air an advertisement for his Yeezy clothing brand, using his partner as a billboard for his products.

The stunt left a bitter taste in the mouth of viewers, who reacted with concern over the couple’s dynamic.

“Someone needs to save her from Kanye,” one user commented. 

Lip Reader Decodes Kanye&#8217;s Commands To Bianca Censori As She Stripped On Grammys Red Carpet

Image credits: kanyewest

“This is not just about the clothes. This is about her well-being,” another argued. “How much longer can she be paraded around like this before someone realizes it’s just too much?”

Lip Reader Decodes Kanye&#8217;s Commands To Bianca Censori As She Stripped On Grammys Red Carpet

Image credits: biancacensorigram

Others went further, asking for the authorities to get involved.

“I think law enforcement should arrest her for indecent exposure and have a psych evaluation done a thorough one,” the user argued. “She is either mentally unbalanced or being controlled by him and needs rescuing.”

“[He] has a history of eccentric and controlling behavior and has found someone malleable and insecure to vent it,” another replied in agreement.

“I am astonished that he is untouchable in the eyes of the law, and the media and those famous people that ignore what’s happening and publicize it are almost as complicit.”

“Degrading.” Netizens expressed their concern for Censori and her relationship dynamic with West

