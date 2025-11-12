Award-Winning Photographer Takes Photos In Video-Games

My name is Sven Signe den Hartogh and I’m a Dutch visual artist working mainly in Photography, Painting, and Film.

I started playing video-games at a very young age and this never stopped, my love for games grew at a certain moment into a fanatic hobby that of playing competitively for a couple of years. I won several titles in national and world championships with different games.

After a few years, I noticed that my interest also went to other things such as the creation of art. I self-taught myself how to take photos and within half a year I was able to work fulltime as a photographer for various brands, magazines, and festivals in various countries.

Till this day I continue to do so with much passion and love for the craft but I felt like there was something missing. I wanted to combine my love for video-games with the urge to express himself.

Playing video-games did not meet that need and therefore I was looking for an alternative way to apply a form of creation into the beautiful worlds that games offer. As a photographer, I look very different to the world and I’m able to capture the wonderful creation of game developers in a different way. I focus on cinematic shots as well as aesthetic beauty, finding a fine mix between breathtaking action but also the serene power of games. I believe that good screenshots can capture the essence of a video-game and can really trigger a certain enthusiasm with the public.

I use my Xbox Console as the camera and all photos are captured directly in the game using the present photo-mode. None of the images are digitally enhanced in any way.

More info: accipit3r.com | svensignedenhartogh.com

#1 Batman: The Arkham Knight

#2 Halo 2 Anniversary

#3 Firewatch

#4 Batman: The Arkham Knight

#5 Middle Earth: Shadow Of Mordor

#6 Batman: The Arkham Knight

#7 Halo 5

#8 Middle Earth: Shadow Of Mordor

#9 Gta 5

#10 Halo 5

#11 Batman: The Arkham Knight

#12 Batman: The Arkham Knight

#13 Middle Earth: Shadow Of Mordor

#14 Firewatch

#15 Firewatch

#16 Halo 4

#17 Batman: The Arkham Knight

#18 Batman: The Arkham Knight

#19 Halo 4

#20 Middle Earth: Shadow Of Mordor

#21 Batman: The Arkham Knight

#22 Gta 5

#23 Gta 5

#24 Halo 5

#25 Middle Earth: Shadow Of Mordor

#26 Halo 4

#27 Halo 4

#28 Halo 4

#29 Halo 4

#30 Halo 3

#31 Halo 2 Anniversary

#32 Halo 3

#33 Batman: The Arkham Knight

#34 Halo 4

#35 Halo 4

#36 Middle Earth: Shadow Of Mordor

#37 Middle Earth: Shadow Of Mordor

#38 Batman: The Arkham Knight

#39 Middle Earth: Shadow Of Mordor

#40 Gta 5

#41 Gta 5

#42 Halo 5

#43 Halo 5

#44 Batman: The Arkham Knight

#45 Batman: The Arkham Knight

#46 Batman: The Arkham Knight

#47 Firewatch

#48 Halo 4

#49 Halo 4

#50 Halo 4

