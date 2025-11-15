Hey Pandas, What’s One Of Your Dreams You Wish To Accomplish? (Closed)

by

Write something that you’re inspired to do.

#1

Most of you probably know this already, but I really want to become a professional singer when I grow up, which is why I am writing songs right now so I can start singing in high school. I’m going to post my videos/songs on YouTube and try to get big, using a professional camera and editing-app. Then, once I get famous enough, I’ll try to find a local radio to play my my music. If that’s a hit, and I’ll try to become an actor.

#2

One of my dreams is to be the first one in my family to go to college.

#3

Finish a war book I’m making! Wish me luck!

#4

Being a writer. Not even a famous one, but at least a published writer. I’ve always had a vivid imagination and I’ve always been writing small stories and fanfiction and would like to try and get a book written.

#5

Publish a nonfiction book that I’ve been working on for 2 years

#6

I know it’s childish but I’ve always wanted to be a race car driver for some team and still haven’t given up

