Hey Pandas, What’s One Of Your Dreams You Wish To Accomplish? (Closed)

Write something that you’re inspired to do.
#1
Most of you probably know this already, but I really want to become a professional singer when I grow up, which is why I am writing songs right now so I can start singing in high school. I’m going to post my videos/songs on YouTube and try to get big, using a professional camera and editing-app. Then, once I get famous enough, I’ll try to find a local radio to play my my music. If that’s a hit, and I’ll try to become an actor.
#2
One of my dreams is to be the first one in my family to go to college.
#3
Finish a war book I’m making! Wish me luck!
#4
Being a writer. Not even a famous one, but at least a published writer. I’ve always had a vivid imagination and I’ve always been writing small stories and fanfiction and would like to try and get a book written.
#5
Publish a nonfiction book that I’ve been working on for 2 years
#6
I know it’s childish but I’ve always wanted to be a race car driver for some team and still haven’t given up
Follow Us