This Artist Created 30 Tattoos That Look Like Stickers That Would Peel Right Off Your Skin

I have recently ‘tattooed’ my whole arm with sea-themed sticker tattoos and it brought me ’90s nostalgia and, honestly, made my day. Covering your arms and other body parts with temporary sticker tattoos was the most badass thing you could do as a child to impress others. Real stickers found in gum worked like a charm, too. What if those sticker masterpieces were permanent? The sticker tattoo trend is taking the ink world by storm and Luke Cormier, known as mr.sticker.tattoo, is a master at it. With bright colors, good shading, and a bit of white, his 3D tattoos look like real stickers that make you want to peel them off.
Luke Cormier told Bored Panda he wasn’t planning to tattoo and wanted to be a piercer instead. However, it turned out great as Cormier now has 102k followers on Instagram and is going viral on TikTok with millions of views:
“I’m not too sure, to be honest, how the tattoo appeared in my life, everyone just had tattoos where I grew up, it was a pretty normal thing and then I fell into tattooing by accident. I wanted to be a piercer but ended up tattooing. Everyone always said my tattoos looked like stickers so it just made sense to add the white and do actual sticker tattoos,” the artist shared his story.
More info: tiktok.com | Instagram
#1
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#2
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#3
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#4
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#5
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#6
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#7
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#8
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#9
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#10
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#11
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#12
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#13
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#14
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#15
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#16
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#17
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#18
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#19
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#20
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#21
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#22
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#23
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#24
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#25
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#26
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#27
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#28
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#29
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
#30
Image source: mr.sticker.tattoo
