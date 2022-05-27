Meet The Cast Of “Unrelated”

ABC’s Freeform is set to drop another comedy series. Titled Unrelated, the show is created by three TV creatives: Ranada Shepard, Casey Johnson, and David Windsor. Shepard is best known for his work on Born Again Virgin, Connecting…, and Besties. Johnson and Windsor, on the other hand, previously worked on shows like This Is Us, The Real O’Neals, and Don’t Trust the B— In Apartment 23. Here’s a description of the storyline, according to Deadline: “Self-absorbed Jesi and conservative, over-achiever Becca go from strangers to sisters when they find out through a genetic testing company that they share the same birth mother in this contemporary ensemble comedy about identity, self-discovery and what ultimately defines us.” Unrelated features an interesting list of actors set to appear in this upcoming comedy show. If you want to learn more about the cast members of this upcoming series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Freeform comedy series Unrelated.
Jordin Sparks
American Idol champion Jordin Sparks will be starring in the upcoming Freeform comedy series Unrelated. Most people know Sparks through her singing career, having released top-charting albums like her self-named Jordin Sparks, Battlefield, and the single “I Am Woman.” In 2009, she made her acting debut, appearing on Disney’s The Suite Life on Deck. While most of her TV appearances are as herself, she’s performed in shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Time After Time. On film, she most notably starred in Sparkle, which is her film debut. She played the role of Sparkle Anderson. She has since appeared in movies like The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, Left Behind, The Grace of Jake, Show Dogs, and God Bless the Broken Road, Her most recent film appearance is in a TV movie titled A Christmas Treasure. In an interview with Black Film, Sparks talked about why she decided to pursue an acting career despite her successful presence in the music industry: “Ever since I was little, I knew that singing is what I wanted to do. And then I got into doing drama club at Community Theater in school. We lived in New Jersey, so I went to Broadway a lot and saw plays and I just loved seeing people being able to play a different character and be able to be themselves at the end of the night. So, I’ve always wanted to do it, I just didn’t know when it was going to happen and then this just sort of fell into my lap. I’m really excited for this being my first movie, like the cast and I’m like, ‘This is my life.’ But it’s been a lot of fun.”
Matt Shively
Matt Shively will be starring in Unrelated as Matt. Shively is best known for his work on Nickelodeon, originally appearing in the series True Jackson, VP, and then performing in Winx Club and The Troop. He then moved away from the network and started starring in the show The Real O’Neals, which aired on ABC. Shively’s more recent TV work include SMILF, Santa Claria Diet, The Resident, Grand Hotel, Americna Housewife, Adam Ruins Everything, The Purge, and Total Badass Wrestling. Shively has also had an impressive film career. His debut was in the movie The Tomb, which was directed by Ulli Lommel. He has then appeared in movies like Power Rangers, Father of the Year, The Wedding Year, and Mark, Mary & Some Other People. Here is a profile of Shively, from AfterBuzz TV: “Matthew realized he loved to entertain in the 4th grade when he was the lead in the Christmas play at school, The Polar Express. He then went on to such productions as Footloose, Guys and Dolls, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Dracula. He then decided to pursue his acting outside of theatre and acquired an agent and a manager. His dream is to entertain people for the rest of his life.”
Kris D. Lofton
Kris D. Lofton has also been confirmed to join the cast of Unrelated. Here is his IMDb profile, describing his early work and his more recent involvement in film: “With his talent quickly taking the notice of others, Lofton was offered the opportunity to play a role in the movie “Hardball” in 2001 starring Keanu Reaves. This big screen film led him to being featured on the “Hardball” music video featuring Lil’ Wayne, Lil’ Zane, Sammie and Bow Wow at 12 years old. Upon graduating from Proviso West High School in 2006, the same year, Lofton became the Walmart Back-to-College Spokesperson, as well as made an appearance on MTV’s “My Super Sweet Sixteen”, an NBC 5 News Segment and various McDonald’s commercials. As busy as Lofton was, his passion and talent only drove him to do more, leading him to the 2008 movie “The Promotion” starring Jon C. Riley and Sean William Scott and the more recent 2008 Tyler Perry hit movie “Meet the Browns” as the role of “Calvin.”
Gigi Zumbado
Gigi Zumbado will be starring in the upcoming Freeform series Unrelated. A Cuban American actress, Zumbado has appeared in shows like Bridge and Tunnel and 9-1-1.
Jessika Van
Jessika Van will be portraying Luna in the Freeform comedy show Unrelated. Most fans would recognize her from her role in the MTV series Awkward, where she portrayed the character Becca, the ringleader of the Asian mafia. Her more recent film resume includes movies like Seoul Searching, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, The Emoji Movie, and Distancing Socially. On TV, she’s played roles in Rush Hour, Yolk Man, and iCarly.
Davi Santos
Davi Santos has been tapped to star in the upcoming comedy series Unrelated. Santos is a Brazilian-American actor. He is most notably known for his role as Sir Ivan, The Gold Ranger on the TV series Power Rangers Dino Charge. His TV work includes guest appearances in Kirby Buckets, Will & Grace, and Law & Order: True Crime. He starred in Tell Me a Story, playing the role of Gabe Perez. Currently, he stars in the CBS medical drama series Good Sam. On the big screen, he’s worked in movies like Something Like Summer, The Man from Earth: Holocene, Polaroid, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, and Kappa Kappa Die.