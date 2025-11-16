Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours

by

There’s a heavy workload and there’s exploitation. And the management at a newspaper Reddit user Longjumping_Bad9555 had worked at pushed that line as far as they could.

In a post on the popular ‘Malicious Compliance’ subreddit, they recalled working on an hourly contract and not getting paid overtime when they very much should have.

However, as the name of the subreddit in which Longjumping_Bad9555 shared their story suggests, that was only the beginning of it. The setup. Eventually, the journalist found a way to get the boss to change his mind and switch them to a salary.

The plan took courage and put the Redditor on the line and could’ve easily gotten them fired, but they executed it flawlessly. Continue scrolling to read how everything unfolded.

This journalist was being screwed over by their boss and underpaid

Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

So they started doing just as much as the contract required, and when a big story dropped, it made all the difference

Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours

Image credits: energepic.com (not the actual photo)

Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours

Image credits: Longjumping_Bad9555

The original poster (OP) gave more info on the whole ordeal in the comments

Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours

People loved the way they handled the situation, with some even sharing similar experiences of their own

Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours
Boss Refuses To Pay This Journalist Overtime, Regrets It When They Start Working Only Paid Hours

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Sofia Vergara Griselda
Meet The Cast Of “Griselda”
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2022
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: VP Pulls Publicity Stunt. Stevie’s Secret Comes Out.
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2018
This Is How The World Health Organization Claims We Should Wash Our Hands
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Simpsons Animator Illustrates Awkward Everyday Moments Of These Wholesome Animals (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Teens Destroy 320,000,000 Years Of History In A Few Seconds, And The Way It Looks Now Infuriates Everyone
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Fringe 4.08 “Back To Where You’ve Never Been” Review
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2012
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.