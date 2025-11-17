If The World Feels Like A Terrible Place, Here Are 50 Of The Most Wholesome Things People Shared Online To Make Each Other’s Day (New Pics)

It’s finally spring time, pandas, and along with that comes more sunshine, more warmth and for many of us, more joy. But tuning into your local news or skimming the newspaper might have you believing otherwise, as it can sometimes feel like we’re drowning in bad news.
So we’ve got a list down below that will remind you that the world isn’t all bad, and will hopefully restore a little bit of your faith in humanity. We’ve compiled some of the most heartwarming and wholesome photos from around the internet, so enjoy soaking up the virtual sunshine and good vibes that you find here. Keep reading to also find an interview with Jonathan Widder, founder of Squirrel News, and be sure to upvote the pics that manage to put a smile on your face!
#1 The Little Things We Take For Granted
Image source: KinkyKittyKatt80
#2 San Angelo Texas Roadhouse Hires Deaf Server. What A Great Way To Accommodate Those With Disabilities. Go Support Mario If You’re In The Area
Image source: DetectiveBennett
#3 This Woman Was So Nervous About Flying, So The Flight Attendant Explained Every Sound And Bump And Even Sat There Holding Her Hand When It Still Got To Be Too Much For Her
Image source: umbertocsaba
#4 After Growing Up Homeless And Without The Help Of Family And With Parents That Didn’t Care About My Education Or Well Being, I Still Did It
Image source: ReplacementLoose1168
#5 The Woman Had Just Undergone Surgery, And When Her Afghani Neighbour Heard About It, He Decided To Go The Extra Mile And Helped Her Out
Image source: SundayMargot
#6 A Couple Of Years Ago I Didn’t Even Leave The House. Today I Am Happy To Say I Rented My First Accessible Apartment
Image source: crawlerz2468
#7 High School Girls In Iran
Image source: naveedflix
#8 Since February, I’ve Been Through 2 Surgeries, 8 Rounds Of Chemotherapy, And 21 Rounds Of Radiation. Today My Doctor Said I’m Now Cured From Breast Cancer
Image source: missrubydu
#9 Burning My Suicide Note Because From Now On I Will Work Things Out
Image source: Zach20032000
#10 My FIL Has Dementia And Thinks He Needs To Go Back To Vietnam. A Lieutenant Colonel From The Same Squadron Agreed To Come And Tell Him He Doesn’t Need To Go Back
Image source: dunnkw
#11 I’ve Never Loved My Physical Appearance And Physical Looks. I Just Wanted One Night To Feel Beautiful And For Once And My Prom Night Was The Night. I Loved The Dress
I felt like a princess I felt like I was beautiful.
Image source: Short-Use-5933
#12 A Baby Girl Was Rescued After 130 Hours. She Was Under The Rubble After A 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocked Turkey And Syria On February 6, 2023
Image source: yagosabuncuoglu
#13 My Wife Started Feeding A Stray Cat But I’m Allergic So We Couldn’t Take Her Into Our House. I Built The Cat Her Own Instead. It’s Insulated And Has Electric Heating
Look at that happy little face!
Image source: gnarly-skull
#14 What A Goal
Image source: rosseepoo
#15 My Little Brother Found A Broken Electric Scooter At A Yard Sale. He Wanted To Get It Working So He Asked My Mom To Take Him To The Mechanic’s To Get It Fixed
They spent 45 minutes working on it for him, free of charge.
Image source: salty914
#16 I Started Crying At The Park. Am Temporarily In A Wheelchair And Life Was Just Too Much For A Minute, And A Little Boy Brought Me A Flower He Picked
Image source: emmattack
#17 7 Months Post Chemo. Enough Hair For A Headband
Image source: Choosepeace
#18 Alcoholism vs. Sobriety. Today Marks 1,000 Days Sober. Going Into Rehab And Having The Courage To Ask For Help Saved My Life
Image source: Disastrous-Dress8077
#19 After 5 Miscarriages And Endless Heartache, My Wife And I Finally Had Our Rainbow Baby
Image source: Callistoux
#20 Two Years Ago Today I Survived An Extremely Risky Surgery That Every Doctor Thought Would Kill Me. I Was 93 Lbs, Today I Am 193 Lbs
I’ve come a very long way, I am thankful for life every day I wake up.
Image source: Sgtoreoz1
#21 Man Who Couldn’t Afford Prostate Surgery Gifts 2 Chickens To The Doctor Who Performed The Surgery For Free
Image source: aballofunicorns
#22 Too Cute
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#23 I’m No Longer Taking The FDA-Approved Alopecia Drug Due To Harsh Side Effects. I’ve Decided To Fully Embrace The Fact That I’ll Be A Patchy-Headed Princess And I’m Ok With That
Image source: KohanaCat
#24 I Made Matching Shirts For My Grandson And Myself
Image source: vjloco
#25 The Omelette
Image source: morningwitchy
#26 A Dasher Left This In My Mailbox
Image source: southwesthex
#27 My Father-In-Law Is A “Big Tough Farmer”
Image source: eaa513
#28 We Own A Small Bakery And Self-Taught Ourselves How To Make Floral Cupcakes
Image source: ohheysarahjay
#29 4-Year-Old Pretends To Be A Hired Cleaner And Shares About Herself
Image source: ThatMummyLife
#30 My Daughter Got Her First Backpack And Now We Match. Off To Daycare And Work
Image source: apockoffork
#31 I Just Arrived In Warsaw With 1714 Kilos Of Tourniquets, Trauma Gauzes, Ifaks, Shoes, Winter Clothes, And Maple Syrup For The Armed Forces Of Ukraine
Image source: kievit4ukraine
#32 His Sign May Be Smaller, But His Message Is Much Bigger
Image source: wordswiththeletterB
#33 My Dad And I Used To Get Milkshakes Together All The Time. My Daughter And I Sharing Our First Milkshake Together
Image source: Hweb92
#34 There Is A Young Autistic Gentleman In My Neighborhood That Likes To Come Over Twice A Week And Look At My Old Car. The Only Time He Speaks Is When He’s Around My Car
Image source: turbocharged_autism
#35 After 6 Years Of Living In Apartments That Don’t Accept Animals, My Wife And I Finally Moved And Were Able To Get A Dog. Meet Gus
Image source: KPtwist
#36 Four Years Ago I Got To Play For A Local Farmers’ Market And Got Tipped In Potatoes, Apricot Jam, And Nutbars
Honestly, this gig brought such a smile to my lonely musician’s heart during quarantine. Best gig ever!
Image source: violinfiddleman
#37 My Wife Showed Me This Photo She Took Of Our Daughters. “That’s Cute, They’re Copying Each Other” I Said. Then She Zoomed-In To Me (Purple Hoodie). Made Me Smile
Image source: Technicholl
#38 An Italian Painter Who Is Now An Elderly Man That Doesn’t Paint Anymore Because He Doesn’t See Well Just Gifted Me This 100-Year-Old Easel. How Epic Is This
Image source: AnisJerbi
#39 A Few Months Ago I Learned How To Stand In Physical Therapy With No Hands. Now I’m Standing In A Tux
Image source: miraclman31
#40 While My Wife Was Away I Had To Keep Sending Sexy Photos To Remind Her What She’s Got At Home
Image source: The_Craig1986
#41 Internet Community Member Who Saw My Post About Insurance Turning Me Down For A Prosthetic Finger Messaged Me A Few Weeks Ago Saying He Would Try To Make One
I got the prototype in the mail today. He asked nothing in return.
Image source: Butt_Fucking_Smurfs
#42 My Dad Drives A Special Needs School Bus. And This Year He Invited All The Kids To His House To See Santa Claus. He Also Purchased Gifts For All The Kids For Santa To Give Them
This was the only picture I could get before the waterworks. I’m 27 years old and my dad is still taking me to school.
Image source: Bpayne7
#43 My Grandma Is In The Hospital Having A Hard Time Remembering Things. She Had Taken Her Wedding Ring Off But Asked For It Back. My Grandpa Brought It Back To Her
He asked “Can I marry you?”, she looked at him completely lucid for a second, smiled, and said “52 years”, which is how long they’ve been married.
Image source: blackjacketset
#44 Hero Step Dad
Image source: nitsohara
#45 When You Tell Your Retired Cabinet-Building Father-In-Law That The Guys From Home Depot Said No To My Designs For My Kitchen. He Said: “Meet Me In My Shop”
Image source: Jonathancrincoli
#46 My Roommate Facetimes His Little Sister Every Week To Help Her With Algebra
Image source: TheRylan
#47 Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico Announced That They Are Now Married
Image source: fabiolavalentinpr
#48 My Daughter Showed Me The Rings Of Saturn With Her Telescope This Morning For Father’s Day
Image source: CounterStreet
#49 A Photographer Dad Has Figured Out A Magic Word That Always Seems To Elicit A Natural Smile From His Son When Shooting A Photo
Image source: misterperry
#50 Getting Home After A 49.5-Hour Shift Working On Hurricane Harvey. Houston, TX
Image source: Patches_Mcgee
#51 Alcoholism vs. Sobriety. Today Marks 1,000 Days Sober. Going Into Rehab And Having The Courage To Ask For Help Saved My Life
Follow Us