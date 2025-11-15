Hey Pandas, What Is Your Current Biggest Fear?

Write and post your biggest fear right here in this post!
trump coming back for the 2024 election.
Being a mother. Nothing freaks me out more than that.
Being alone and forgotten, or being watched and murdered in the night
(ಥ﹏ಥ)
Mass conflict, economical recession.
Losing everyone I love and care about….
Parents coming into my room. I always get a
heart attack when that happens
Being kidnapped, and then sent back but only to realize my family forgot about me and moved on without me. :(
Showing up on a Bored Panda list as a “how not to be” example.
my family
The only thing to fear is fear itself…and also clowns.
Biden ruining our planet, getting bombed, getting murdered, dolls, and clowns. I am horrified of everything.
That I won’t ever be good enough.
Im afraid of being left alone with just my thoughts. Like, I get lost in a mall or something and my family forgets about me. i am also kinda afraid of being mocked for my sexuality. But not on BP, everybody is so supporting here!
Cardboard
The Dark…..
Spiders. Like, everything about them, i just hate them. Ugh
My thoughts are pretty f****d up at the moment..
the dark, snakes, my school acceptance letter not coming, and
rodents.
Coming out to my parents because they will kick me out. I’m also scared of blood, the ocean, and my parents finding out all of my secrets.
clowns i hate every thing about em
“We need to have a talk” it doesn’t even matter who is saying it, it always freaks me out. Or even when my parents just walk in my room without knocking. Most of the time, I have nothing to hide, but it just gives me anxiety.
“we need to talk.” god those words are terrifying
the last time my mom said that to me, she was asking me what i wanted from the pizza place. the first time she said it, she was telling me the worst news of my life. it’s so f*****g scary to hear it
The dark
DEATH (_|’-‘|_)
Injury. :)
NEEDLES. That’s the only reason why I’m scared of the COVID vaccine. It’s actually terrible to be scared of needles.
People. Just, people. I’m quite the introvert.
Uh this is WAY weird but going to the bathroom and finding a snake in the toilet.
That Turkey and Azerbaijan will attack my country again.
I cannot deal with heights. One time my family went to a rock climbing building in tulsa and was made to climb halfway up the tallest one which I think was 60 feet tall and I was stuck there for what seemed to be half an hour but apparently it was more like 12 minutes.
Being out in the dark, clowns running towards me, MY SLEEP PARALYSIS DEMON, my dad. Dad freaks me out when he yells at me. Being upstairs alone, being DOWNSTAIRS alone, being alone all together! Pennywise mostly scares me
Okay, so, I think it’d be myself, or like, my thoughts.
I scare and disgust everyone around me, including myself with real-life things and monsters.
I love monsters and stuff, but I scare myself with how my head twists stuff up.
And I’m also afraid of not being good enough.
That my husband will be mad at me because I took him to the hospital just before he died when he meets me on the other.
RIP Baby, I’m sorry.
Someone from my family or friends getting COVID ._.
Hands down, being kidnapped. *Shudder*
literally when my twin brother is in danger or something. like he means the whole universe to me. literally
So I have a few things atm. When I take a shower, I always leave the closet door open and the shower curtain as well just so that I can see if there is an ax murderer in there. And also, yeah, family problems. Like the fact that my Mom’s house is horrible and my Dad’s is better, but my Mom won’t hand over custody because she’s super stuck-up in her own business to acknowledge what is best for me. So, yeah. *Also I’ve always slept with a blanket over my head, and I don’t know why. Blankets make me feel safe*
Money. My local authority is putting the council tax up by 5%, the police portion of this horrible tax is going to increase yet my pension …. well, I don’t yet know what the percentage will be. Needless to say it won’t be anywhere near as 5%.
Pet food price increases too.
Failing to be a decent human being
Drowning :(
My parents hating me for being bi, being forgotten, or everyone treating me like I don’t matter or exist
Never being good enough
What will happen to my children when I’m no longer here.
At this moment, probably coming out as bi. I know my parents will most likely support me ( They support gay rights like marriage, adoption, etc. ) but the thought of coming out still freaks me out. But I keep almost accidentally outing myself to people with jokes and stuff.
A mutation of Covid-19 that could resist a current vaccine because we don’t care to vaccinate poor countries simultaniously to the richer.
Crashing or being crashed into while hauling my horse.
I’m afraid of going off the rails and losing total control over my life. Like I just spiral out of control. It’s a crazy fear, but, one I have. I overthink things wayyyyyyy too much. Like, if I go to the grocery store with my mom will I get shot or kidnapped? If I go outside will I get hit by a car? Hard to explain. I have crazy thoughts bombarding me 24/7. It’s like, there’s a bad person in your ear telling you to do very bad things.
That i might never find a good reason to keep going
The little shadow that moves whenever I look out of the corner of my eye.
needles my dad is a dentist so it makes my fear worst
Donald Trump becoming president again….
1- Death. Duh
2- Being forgotten
3- Being humiliated
4- Murder
5- Losing loved ones
6- ****ing clowns
7- Ocean
8- The dark
9- Bugs
10- Heights
11- Myself, My thoughts, and what I could do to myself
social interaction.
waking up and realising that i was in a coma and the year is December 31, 2019…
Losing my job and losing a loved one due to Covid!
The money will get scarcer than hen’s teeth.
Myself and my thoughts.
I twist monsters and kidnappings and fires into a huge worryhole in my brain. Also, not being good enough.
Needles, fire, strangers, natural disasters, losing someone I love, small holes close together, what’s in the dark
getting teeth pulled.
getting teeth pulled i cry my eyes out
losing my friends
Bugs.
tbh, i’m scared of having sleep paralysis. i can’t imagine not being able to move, and most of all, sleep paralysis demons.
1. Painful death
2. What can hide in the dark
3. Losing my family or others I love
4. My sleep paralysis demon( its like an even more terrifying beast from beauty and the beast)
Losing everyone I care about and also what’s behind the shower curtain at night
Pennywise, Demogorgon, Grievers (Maze Runner)…
I watched them when I was 8… Now I’m scarred for life
(12 now)
Rejection in love etc.
Imperfection
Dying angry. I am currently healthy. FYI. I make a choice to not carry anger around and I have always had a fear that the one time I let myself blow up and get good and proper mad will be the day I croak
I’m scared of the fact that ever since I was little I’ve had an imaginary friend… I looked him up it turns out he was a famous comedian who died 24 years ago at age 100 but he says if I tell anyone his name he will possess my body all of yall are the first people to know about him.
Hotel bedspreads
Death, terrified of it
This coronavirus virus bull taking too much longer to go away
I would say fire but that’s not true. I guess it’s that everyone will turn my back on me once they see the monster I am. I just want it to stop but people already don’t like me, and I just want to help.
i live alone atm and my health is not the best so it would be me dying in my sleep and being found after weeks when the neigbhours recognize the smell
That I will lose my job and be unable to feed my family.
My biggest fear is getting raped, and no one believing me. Both are horrible, and both are a very real possiblity as a 5’2″, eighteen year old girl.
Getting covid and bringing it home to my wife. I don’t much care about myself (I’m in my 60s), but she’s the rock of our family and the major earner.
Financial security. Being alone. Becoming a mother. Abandonment.
Is it weird that I’m scared of the zombie apocalypse happening.
my own sleep paralysis my most recent was a god damn monkey with those golden plates it was just sitting on the top of my closet door so f*cking menisingly
being kidnapped
Another one, sleep. I’m always really scared just going to sleep in general, because I feel like something bad will happen. When I eventually go to sleep. I always have really bad nightmares. I try to avoid sleeping, because of these nightmares, but I never manage to stay awake. I don’t actually know if this is related, but, whenever I’m in a low down bed I fall out in my sleep, or I get tangled in the sheets. I’ve woken up having what feels like a panic attack several times. I don’t actually know what’s wrong with me, but there’s why I hate sleep.
MIRRORS IN DARK ROOMS. My sister gets really scared and believes thers like demons and stuff and most of the time i don’t believe it or it doesn’t scare me BUT THE THOUGHT OF ANYTHING IN A MIRROR THAT DOES NOT EXIST IN THE ROOM FREAKS ME OUT. Like, a mirror in daylight gets me a little nervous, BUT I REFUSE TO LOOK IN ONE IN THE DARK. I have a combo of Catoptrophobia and Spectrophobia. Also i guess i’ll just add that my sis has Nyctophobia, not the exact fear OF the dark but of what’s IN the dark.
Other people touching my stuff. Makes me feel icky. Also i dont like crossing the street (idk why) and doing the wrong thing. Like even just following a recipe I always have to double check what it says.
Death and space I have panic attacks about this sh**
murderous clowns killing me in my sleep
My current BIGGEST fear is ✨PEOPLE✨
People… ugh.. They’re mean. I dont like ✨PEOPLE✨
My biggest fear is clowns.
Extremely tall people that aren’t the most innocent people (some streamers I watch)
SPIDERS( because on my first time having a SPIDER ATTACK, when me and my sis was with my dad (irl) spiders came from everywhere and i remember like it was yesterday, so we ran outside and me and my sis where getting caried by our cuzins and then our grandparants came and got up, idk what happend to my cuzin but i know the are ok becuase i like saw them…umm…not too long ago. the second time was, i was with my sis and mom and alot of hairy spider came out and one was trying to get on the bed and i lept from the bed to the corner and my mm was like: moni, whats wrong with you, the are on they are on the vent ,they can’t get you. 3rd time, i was on the bus and a bunch of little green spider dump on my head but luckly two of my friend illed them and thre e’em out the window and calmed me down but when i got half was off the bus, they was a big spider and idk if it was ded so my bus driver said: maybe its charlotte web. but he just was trying to calm me but i ran off the bus and into my house crying. so i really HATE SPIDER even grandaddy long legs eve tho my grandma told me not to be scared of them or kill them but i dont do that i get scared when i see it and see them and i want TO KILL THEM)
Becoming homeless…. I’m 37 with 2 kids and I’ve never had a “good” paying job ($14-$16/hr FT)… The cost of living has outpaced my earnings year after year… I live with dread that I won’t be able to support my children.
Never getting back into the office. I live with my retired alcoholic mom and I can’t take it anymore.
i forgot to add needles and heights
Okay hear me out, the apocalypse. It’s not the idea of the every man for himself, death, disease, zombies, and mass murder it’s the thought that i know I can save my self and hide in the bunker for at least a year but what about all the people I could save that I won’t?
Also this story about this freak patient with no expression that bit a doctor and said she was god, no one has seen her since.
hapiness
vomit. diarrhea is second. cause they are GROSS. i’ve also never had diarrhea that I remember (so, not since i was a baby). i’m terrified of it.
~ dogs- I’ve been scared of them my whole life.
~ not being able to go to college for a history degree
~ democrats and how they’ll abuse their power
This may seem silly, but fog and statues freak me out.
That I will not be young forever and no matter how hard we work we will all die no matter what went on in our lives so nothing matters.
Oh, s**t get ready.
I recently watched a video on tik tok that originally came from YT, some say the guy kept a serious face others say he smiles. Some people I think committed suicide and others scorched out their own eyes. I was like: ‘Okay, Imma watch it.’ Then I did, there was a red guy and there was red lighting in a red room. The guy started laughing but it was demonic, I was only 2 seconds into the video and I decided “Nuh uh.” So I stopped the video. I remember how his smile grew, what would it look like if I stayed? What would’ve happened if I kept on watching it? Why can other people not see the smile?
They say that they couldn’t found the person who made the video, thank goodness YT deleted it. I don’t know if I will get over it soon, I hope I do.
Being truly alone with no life around me for the rest of eternity
happiness
