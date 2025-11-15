Hey Pandas, If A Genie Gave You Three Wishes, What Would You Wish For? (Closed)

Rule Number 1: They can’t kill anyone.
Rule Number 2: They can’t bring anyone back from the dead.
Rule Number 3: They can’t make anybody fall in love with anybody else.
Rule Number 4: You can’t wish for more wishes.
Basically just the rules from the 1993 movie Aladdin.
#1
more doggo
becoming a pro at skateboarding
people not to be racist
#2
I’d be the prettiest person on Earth, I would become a professional singer, and that black people would finally be treated fairly.
#3
1. I’d wish for a cheeseburger because I’m hungry.
2. I’d wish that I COULD wish for more wishes.
3. I’d wish for thirty more wishes.
#4
1. Wish for a Death Note
2. Wish for anime boys to be real
3. Wish for Apples
#5
1: A mom that loves me
2: A way to undo years of mental trauma
3: Equal rights
#6
1. I wish for everything on this piece of paper to come true
2. I wish that there were no rules
3. I wish for 100 more wishes
Now for the 100 more wishes…
1. I wish for 150 upvotes
2. I wish that everyone in my family would become rich
3. I wish that my parents would retire earlier
And so on until…
98. I wish for world peace
99. I wish for homes for everyone
100. I wish for more upvotes
OKAY MY LIST IS DONE
#7
i dont know if this counts as killing anyone but i would wish to never be born and if that does count then i would wish to have a happy life, to have enough money to pay the bills, and to get a dog :)
#8
1. wish for the powers of Dr. Manhattan from Watchmen. (the comic and Movie, not the show.)
2. won’t need any other wishes after that point.
#9
I would wish for the abillity to grant myown wishes, with no affect on my free will
A pickle
An emortal cat
#10
I wish splork was a word that means wish
I splork for more splorks.
I splork for even more splorks.
#11
1. I wish I can be with my
2. I wish for her and I to have eternal happiness
3. I wish to do a 2 minute mile
#12
1. I would wish to have a cat
2. I would wish for climate change to be resolved permanently
3. I would WISH FOR THE GENIE TO BE FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
#13
All the living souls on earth become healthy, wealthy and wise.
#14
i would wish for no rules
then i would wish for a lot more things
#15
For my mom to love me like she never did (make her a better mom), to have a deeper voice (ask questions if you must), and to go back in time to meet Robin Williams… he was an amazing person…
#16
1 my family was always happy
2 world peace
3 people never get fat no matter what they eat
#17
1. i wish for unlimited genies
2. i wish to be likeable
3. i wish to be rich
#18
I wish for a tank
I wish for enough friends to man the tank
I wish to be able to run the tank for an infinite amount of time without adding fuel
#19
1. Unlimited money
2. Healing factor like deadpool (without his horrible skin)
3. Ability to shapeshift into any animal I want
