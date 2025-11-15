Hey Pandas, If A Genie Gave You Three Wishes, What Would You Wish For? (Closed)

by

Rule Number 1: They can’t kill anyone.

Rule Number 2: They can’t bring anyone back from the dead.

Rule Number 3: They can’t make anybody fall in love with anybody else.

Rule Number 4: You can’t wish for more wishes.

Basically just the rules from the 1993 movie Aladdin.

#1

more doggo
becoming a pro at skateboarding
people not to be racist

#2

I’d be the prettiest person on Earth, I would become a professional singer, and that black people would finally be treated fairly.

#3

1. I’d wish for a cheeseburger because I’m hungry.
2. I’d wish that I COULD wish for more wishes.
3. I’d wish for thirty more wishes.

#4

1. Wish for a Death Note

2. Wish for anime boys to be real

3. Wish for Apples

#5

1: A mom that loves me
2: A way to undo years of mental trauma
3: Equal rights

#6

1. I wish for everything on this piece of paper to come true
2. I wish that there were no rules
3. I wish for 100 more wishes
Now for the 100 more wishes…
1. I wish for 150 upvotes
2. I wish that everyone in my family would become rich
3. I wish that my parents would retire earlier
And so on until…
98. I wish for world peace
99. I wish for homes for everyone
100. I wish for more upvotes

OKAY MY LIST IS DONE

#7

i dont know if this counts as killing anyone but i would wish to never be born and if that does count then i would wish to have a happy life, to have enough money to pay the bills, and to get a dog :)

#8

1. wish for the powers of Dr. Manhattan from Watchmen. (the comic and Movie, not the show.)

2. won’t need any other wishes after that point.

#9

I would wish for the abillity to grant myown wishes, with no affect on my free will
A pickle
An emortal cat

#10

I wish splork was a word that means wish
I splork for more splorks.
I splork for even more splorks.

#11

1. I wish I can be with my
2. I wish for her and I to have eternal happiness
3. I wish to do a 2 minute mile

#12

1. I would wish to have a cat
2. I would wish for climate change to be resolved permanently
3. I would WISH FOR THE GENIE TO BE FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!!

#13

All the living souls on earth become healthy, wealthy and wise.

#14

i would wish for no rules
then i would wish for a lot more things

#15

For my mom to love me like she never did (make her a better mom), to have a deeper voice (ask questions if you must), and to go back in time to meet Robin Williams… he was an amazing person…

#16

1 my family was always happy
2 world peace
3 people never get fat no matter what they eat

#17

1. i wish for unlimited genies
2. i wish to be likeable
3. i wish to be rich

#18

I wish for a tank
I wish for enough friends to man the tank
I wish to be able to run the tank for an infinite amount of time without adding fuel

#19

1. Unlimited money
2. Healing factor like deadpool (without his horrible skin)
3. Ability to shapeshift into any animal I want

