Hey Pandas, Since It’s National Cat Day In Japan, Post Your Cat Pictures (Closed)

In Japan, National Cat Day is celebrated on February 22, as the date resembles the words “nyan nyan nyan” (meow meow meow). In response to that, share cute cat pics!
#1 Did A Photo Shoot For A Kitten Rescue A Few Years Ago
#2 My Sweet Boy
#3 My Sweetest Molly!
#4 4/5 Boys
#5 Big Flood In Dec 2021
#6 My Sweet Baby Tired After A Long Day Of Napping
#7 My Little Coconut
#8 Scuzzy Bear
#9 Marshmallow (& Dixie)
#10 So Comfy 🤦🏽♀️
#11 Okay, I Promise This Time I Won’t Blink.
#12 This Is One Of 20.. (12 Are Ferals) Her Name Is Gremlin Aka Gumpy Grumps!
#13 Quantum!
#14 Gummi Ensuring That My Records Will Be Nice And Hairy
#15 I’m On A Humble Quest To Collect Cat Pics From My Friends
#16 My Guy Eevee
#17 Vinnie And Gloria.
#18 Little Miss Diva
#19 Lulu, She Is 11 Years Old, Lost All Her Teeth Yet Is The Size, And Has The Personality Of A Kitten
#20 Yuki Wants Breakfast
#21 He Always Sleeps Like This :-)
#22 My Friend’s Cat Looks Like It Ran Away From Little Red Riding Hood
#23 Tum-Tum With His Frog
#24 Almost 19 Years Old And My Sweetie-Pie Just Found The Bathroom Sink!
#25 Perhaps Something Went Wrong During Assembly…
#26 💕💕💕
#27 My Beautiful Emotional Support Cat, Magic Fuzzypaws ❤️
#28 Kiki Likes Giving ‘Side Eye’ When She Wants Attention
#29 Nuggie. She Is A Dwarf Cat.
#30 She’s Just A Tad Bit Destructive..
#31 My One-Eyed Cat Wink. Oh Sorry, “Lady Winkerton”. I Was Just Corrected.
#32 Our Beautiful Darling Moon.
#33 Worship Me , Human!
#34 Rescued This Sweet Boy From Abuse Nearly 18 Years Ago, He Is Now A Slow, Deaf Lovebug ❣️
#35 Little Cow “Hiding” In The Tub
#36 Brother Glory And Sister Hallie
#37 Coco My Punk Rock Cranky Tuxedo
#38 Oreo
#39 Transporter Cheif Miles O’brien!
#40 Lt Commander Geordie Laforge And Transporter Chief Miles O’brien Napping With Stuffie Shaggy.
#41 Extra Fluffy
#42 Twig The Floof
#43 This Is Adelaide. She Is “Smiling”…
#44 Kitty
#45 Ruby
#46 Dragon And Peanut Going Their Own Way…. Cats.
#47 Biscuit, The Pretty Princess That We Tried To Find A Home For Only To Have Her Returned To Us. Twice.
#48 Pepsi And Lily Look Like A Married Couple In This Picture
#49 My Boys Dax (Left) And Bumble The Yeti (Right) They Were Hunting Birbs
#50 My Beautiful Cali
#51 Baby And Her Best Friend
#52 Lulu With Her New Friend Ms. Beasley, Who Has Allowed Lulu To Finally Have The Chance To Act Like A Kitten
#53 Don’t Be Fooled… She’s Not As Cute As She Looks!
#54 At Least It Doesn’t Have Sugar…
#55 Freckles Needs A Date For The School Dance
#56 He Licked My Camera
#57 Blue
#58 Bffs
#59 Attack Of The Killer Kitty
#60 This Is Sally Sausage. She Kills Small Rodents.
#61 Gracie Is Sitting A Bit Behind Everyone Else. From Left To Right: Pickles, Josie, Marshmallow, Freckles, Shadow, Lily, Pebbles, Tulip, Beans
#62 My Cats Paw
#63 My Simon
#64 Ginger Boy Tookie
#65 This Is Mini, Her Name Didn’t Start Off Ironic, But Somehow She Knew It Would Increase Her Cuteness Factor
#66 This Is Da! He Likes To Sunbathe And Get A Tan Where His Nuts Should Be.
#67 Dis Be Mama… Aka Meeky Aka Mimi Cat Aka Evil Diva Fka Rey
#68 These Furballs Were Found Crying On The Roof Of Our Garage. Goosey, Gizmo, Stumpy (Had A Broken Leg When We Found Her) And Tiny Garfield. All Placed In Homes, Fat And Happy
#69 Alvin Joseph Kittymonster
#70 She Is Always So Surprised
#71 My Guy Binx (Aka Bee), Survived A Blood Clot In His Bladder Recently. Vet Told Us To Put Him To Sleep, We Sought A Specialist. 9k Later And 4 Months Later He Is The 9 Beelion Dollar Man!
#72 Eggs Was Not Amused With The Situation. Pancakes On The Other Hand Was Too Busy Sleeping.
#73 Tired Tiger
#74 Handsome Gizmo
#75 “Righteous, Dude”
#76 Beans Has A Spot On His Belly Called His Belly Bean
#77 Where’s My Damn Tuna!
#78 Sleeping Fluff
#79 Are Raccoons Allowed?
#80 Lynx
#81 T’challa
#82 Keeping Warm
#83 My Cat Oliver.
#84 King Of The Bed
#85 💕💕💕
#86 Luke Skywalker In His Bed!
#87 From The Top, Buka, Fluffball, Ernie, Bunny Butt, Blackula, Mangusta, And Garfield. 10 Years Ago, Blackula Is Only One Still Around.
#88 Shelby In Her Favorite Spot
#89 Happy Mona
#90 My Rescue Cat Keats.
#91 Trixie Aka Tiny Magee
#92 Biscuit, Meeting Mini For The First Time. Biscuit Did Not Approve, A Fact That Mini Has Not Forgotten Now That She’s Twice The Size Of Biscuit.
#93 Macabre
#94 My Neighbors Cat
#95 Casper, Boo And Opal The Maine Coon Too….
#96 Casper & Boo – Nothing To See Here!
#97 Like A Bird On The Nest
#98 She’s Mini, Mini-Beluga To Be Exact. Her Hobbies Are Obviously Kibbles!
#99 My Sweet (And Weird)cat Beau ❤
#100 This Is 1 Of My Rescue Cats Freddie.. She’s Inbred .. She Also Looks Like Lance Armstrong.. No?
#101 Django And Jack.
#102 The Fasted Kitty In The Land Kekio (Cake-O)
#103 Sweetjamie
#104 Mr Walmart 🥰🥰🥰
#105 Yes, This Bag Will Do Nicely Human, Now You May Go!
#106 My 17 Yr. Old “Monkey” That Recently Died.. Ly Died.
#107 My Zen
#108 This Is Dexter, 13 Years Old, Acting Cute As A Kitten In Hopes Of Me Staying Home From Work To Play With Him. How Could I Resist?!
#109 Goldie & That Kidz 🐱🐱🐱🐱
#110 My Wee 🤴 ‘Nero’.mamma’s Boy.xx
#111 Oni With The Heating Pad Bunny
#112 Easter Relaxing.
#113 Just A Happy Girl!
#114 Im Just A Little Guy
#115 His Reaction When I Reminded Him He Is Cat, Not Hooman.
#116 My Chester 22 Years Young
#117 Shhhhhhhh!
#118 Ruairi
#119 Bella, Surveying Her Kingdom.
#120 Caramel And Stormy, Scared Of Their Sister
#121 Speedy, Easters Daughter.
#122 Miss Maleficent My Beautiful Girl❤️
#123 When He Was Just 2 Months Old
#124 Sadiebaby Chilling!
#125 Remy The Isle Of Man
#126 Sushi !
#127 One Wouldn’t Think That Gym Shoes Would Be So Comfortable
#128 Cozy Boy
#129 Atlas The Cat
#130 Can You Hear Me Now
#131 My Wife Unexpectedly Caught Our Cat At The Right Moment. I Had Fun With A Photo Editor.😋
#132 My Grand Cat Soxx😻
#133 Boobie And Mitzi
#134 My Little 🤴 ‘Nero’…mamma’s Boy.x
#135 Rita
#136 Our Crazy Cat In A Rare Moment Of Calm
#137 Watering Cat.
#138 Im Bored
#139 Hooman Where’s My Food?
#140 Milly, Is’nt She Cute? 😻🥺
#141 My Little Spaz!
#142 My Handsome Boy. (I Know This Is Late, But I Had To Post.)
#143 Cant Find Me
#144 Not Talking To You
#145 My 2nd Grand Cat Gizmo 😻
#146 The Boss
#147 My Big Boy Bentley In His Favorite Sleeping Position
#148 I Already Posted Beau Once But I Couldn’t Resist
#149 #simba_the_poser
#150 When Dutch Hogs The Bed…
#151 Always…its True ;-)
#152 Salome And Megatron
#153 This Is Muppet, My Best Boy, Just Adopted Him 2 Days Ago ^-^
#154 This Is My Friends Cat Sushi
#155 Sweet Girl
#156 Turn Right At The Next Set Of Lights….
#157 Pretty Much The First – And Only – Time I’ve Managed To Capture All 3 Kids (Ramses, Mercury, And Aurora) At Once. Two Years Ago.
#158 Goldie’s Crew
#159 The Sweetest Cat In The World. Meet My Mishka
#160 Khajiit Has Wears If You Have Coin
#161 I Drew A Picture Of Our Flouff.
#162 He Loves Boxes
#163 My Kitties Simba (Left), Salem (Right), And Their K9 Brother Skitzo.
#164 Gracie
#165 My Sweet Boy, Poo Poo. 😻
#166 Mama’s Boy, Poo Poo.
#167 My Precious Mittens. Miss Her So Much. My Once In A Lifetime Kitty.
#168 Enjoying The Shade
#169 One Of My Cats Was Hanging Out With Me At Midnight
#170 My 20 Year Old Cat, Madison. He Is Not Only A Cat, But A Meatloaf Dragon And A Rabid Potato. He Was Adopted On New Year’s Eve 2001
#171 Blue And Perry
#172 Lucky Handsome Boy😜
#173 Brother And Sister.
#174 Always Loved To Cuddle And Would Always Expected To Spoon Her ! I Miss Her !
#175 Felix And Gizmo Brothers In Arms..
#176 Meet My Boss
#177 Lissa
#178 It’s A Serious Business, Being A Cat…
#179 Exploring The Ivy
#180 Myu Just A Break From A Stressful Day. Just Kidding, She Has No Stress
#181 Lala. She May Be The Reason Myu Has To Take A Rest Break.
#182 12:40 Am, Just Off! But Guess Who Didn’t Want A Hug! 17 Years And Still Beautiful!
#183 Miss Boss And Her New Toy
#184 …my Toy Is There… Alice Cooper!!!
#185 Congratulations! “Simba”: 159th world And 1st maryland ranking In The cat’s Contest Which Ended 4 Days Ago. Simba Is A Hero Cat. Simba Once Saved My Family By Waking Me Up During A Gas Leak In The House! Simba Is Very Smart And Loving. He Can Mimic Some Human Words. He Is Very Patient And Loving.
#186 What Do You Mean It’s Not My Turn To Sleep On The Couch? 2t Loves Her Spot And It Must Be Surrendered.
#187 15 Years Ago He Was This Tiny 😹
#188 Me With My 2 Cuties, Momo And Appa.
#189 My Cat Adopted This Beautiful Little Girl I Found On The Streets
#190 He’s Very Independent And Loves Going Places.
#191 A Meme I Found On Pinterest :) Cat
#192 Crazy Cat Lady?
#193 My Sweet Grand Cat❤️❤️
#194 “Simba”: 159th world And 1st maryland ranking In The cat’s Contest Which Ended 4 Days Ago. Simba Is A Hero Cat. Simba Once Saved My Family By Waking Me Up During A Gas Leak In The House! Simba Is Very Smart And Loving. He Can Mimic Some Human Words. He Is Very Patient And Loving.
#195 Theo The Orange Tabby
#196 Cali And Midnight Enjoying Their Heated Blanket.
#197 Dominic Just Chillin. His Left Back Leg Is Bent Like That Because It Was Broke And Healed Incorrectly. It Was Like That When We Adopted Him. He Gets Around On It Just Fine.
#198 I’m Just Gonna Chill Right Here
#199 My Little Man Thinking About The Meaning Of Life
#200 This Is What I Have To Deal With Every Single Time I Do Yoga…lol
#201 Sleepinng With Teddy And Big Bird
#202 Biggie On His Favourite Blankie
#203 Pretty Precious
#204 All Tucked In
#205 My New Friend
#206 Me With My 2 Cats, Momo And Appa.
#207 Kitty
#208 Let Me In!
#209 Cobb, The Feline Foreman
#210 Flor And Onyx (Gere) Smiling, Both Are Rescue About Two Years Ago
#211 Beautiful But Deadly Lol
