Woman Leaves Home After Husband Tells Her To Stop Talking About Her Pregnancy All The Time

Generally speaking, pregnancy is a pretty big life event for anyone. So it’s not that strange for a pregnant person to share their experiences with those around them. But like most things in life, there is always a time and a place and sometimes folks can be going through things that make “giving birth” pale in comparison.
A man wondered if he was wrong for calling out his wife, after she would not stop bringing up her pregnancy in absolutely inappropriate situations. We reached out to the husband in the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.
Pregnancy is normally big news that an expecting mother would want to share
But one woman ended up being called out by her husband after she would not stop bringing it up
Image credits:throwraHS3000
Pregnancy can sometimes cause erratic behavior
It’s important to remember that pregnancy isn’t just some physical symptoms, it carries with it a lot of psychological weight. Researchers have found that expecting mothers will go through waves of mood swings, including joy, excitement, dread and even apathy and sadness. Partially, this is just a result of the reality of bringing another person into the world, but there are chemical explanations as well.
On top of that, pregnant women have to juggle a whole host of hormones, throwing off their “normal” emotions throughout the day. Even worse, psychologists have identified a condition they call “pregnancy brain,” which tends to manifest as forgetfulness. In some cases, the pregnant person might sort of blank out and not perceive important things happening around them. This is not a universal symptom of pregnancy, but it does happen from time to time.
In general, this is why many specialists find it important to manage one’s mental health when going through a pregnancy. Otherwise, one can end up in a situation like this, where the obsession with pregnancy can overwhelm the understanding of what is appropriate or not in any given situation.
There is a time and a place for everything, even if it's important for you
None of this is an excuse for what this particular woman did. Given that this is her fifth child, she should have perhaps had a pretty good idea of what to expect. Not to take away from her life experiences, but at this point it’s a bit strange to find being pregnant that important, as she has spent literally hundreds of days with a child beforehand. Normally, this sort of bizarre behavior would come up during the initial dates, but it would appear that this man is simply unlucky.
Generally, folks who make one aspect of their lives the most important thing are pretty annoying, but situations like this are a good example of taking things way too far. It’s quite telling that the wife didn’t even see just how out-of-place her words were. Similarly, the story she told her parents makes it sound like the husband was downplaying her pregnancy when, in fact, he was very clearly trying to protect his SIL in a trying time. Unfortunately, as is so often the case, in-laws will just side against you by default.
It would appear that the wife is simply without sympathy and has embraced the role of “pregnant woman” to such a degree that she can’t see past it. Fortunately, given that the husband seemed to be second guessing his decision, the internet wholeheartedly sided with him. It wouldn’t be the first time an entitled person tried to make everything about themselves.
Some wanted some more details
Most sided with the husband
