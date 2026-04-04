Daily Guess The Timeline Game #012 (Apr 04, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
35 Things That Get A Lot Of Hate But It’s Undeserved
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
School In Spain Teaches Boys How To Do Chores, And People Have Mixed Reactions
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Badass Cat Proves He’s The True Owner Of This Supermarket In London
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Your Sad Little WFH Corner Is Begging You To Buy These 23 Cozy Upgrades
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Mystery Movies You Should Watch If You Like A Great Twist
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Vikings Season 5
Vikings Season 4 Episode 1: “A Good Treason”
3 min read
Feb, 19, 2016