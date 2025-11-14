26 Photos Of Americans Panic Buying Things That Got Others Confused About What They Were Thinking

People are emptying shelves as fears grow over the spread of coronavirus. However, many buy more than they need, leaving others without everyday essentials.

And while retailers are asking the public to support each other and make sure everyone can get access to the products they need, their pleas remain largely unheard. Over the past few weeks, sales of rice in America have increased more than 50 percent, canned meat is up more than 40 percent, while sales of beans, pasta, peanut butter, and bottled water have also risen substantially.

So while some are stockpiling on gallons and gallons of milk, hundreds of condoms, entire carts of toilet paper, and pretty much everything else you can imagine, those who are too late to get these goods are taking photos of the panic buyers and uploading the images on the Internet, questioning whether they’re really making the best shopping decisions.

#1

Image source: honeybadgerfolk

#2

Image source: NanaVisitor

#3

Image source: dpbrelsford

#4

Image source: DKRoux

#5

Image source: ItsKristinM

#6

Image source: keennn00

#7

Image source: llewen_garcia

#8

Image source: halfvirginmarry

#9

Image source: ciana_alyn

#10

Image source: kaitfeldmann

#11

Image source: BasedLaRock

#12

Image source: _Persa28

#13

Image source: Hijabbee

#14

Image source: DarthLunga

#15

Image source: ThePigGuide

#16

Image source: md14747

#17

Image source: SpencerAlthouse

#18

Image source: Piggysueandowl1

#19

Image source: waymo_91

#20

Image source: VANTEK00

#21

Image source: brewsterini

#22

Image source: michellephobic

#23

Image source: irvnufc

#24

Image source: gustavenriqs

#25

Image source: MVPJunkie

#26

Image source: Jassong010

Patrick Penrose
