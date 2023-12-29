Who Does Lance Reddick Play In The Percy Jackson TV Show?

The latest Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiered in December, with two episodes already receiving positive reviews from fans and critics. The show follows a young Percy Jackson as he discovers he is the son of Poseidon and has to train with other Olympians to stay alive from monsters trying to kill him. He goes on a quest across America to prevent an incoming war among the gods of Olympia. This TV Series comes almost a decade after the Percy Jackson films, 2010’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013’s Percy Jackson: Sea Monsters.
The main cast features young talents like Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri, and Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan. While many big names are attached to the show, like Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Hiro Kanagawa, and Adam Copeland, one of the best talents featured in this series is John Wick and The Wire actor Lance Reddick. Reddick sadly passed away in early 2023, so Percy Jackson and the Olympians is the final role in his impressive body of work.
Lance Reddick as Zeus in Percy Jackson and the Olympians
In the Percy Jackson storyline in the books and movie adaptations, Zeus is an essential character. In the Percy Jackson TV series as well, Zeus is played by Lance Reddick. Reddick was the perfect choice to play the powerful god who can summon lightning because he oozes power. The Percy Jackson story is based on the books of the same name by Rick Riordan, and so far, the series has managed to stay true to the essence of the books and the lore that fans already love.
In Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Percy undergoes several trials in his training. One is trying to prove his innocence after being accused of stealing Zeus’ lightning bolt. It is a serious accusation that leads them face to face with Zeus by the end of the series. While Reddick only makes a few appearances in the show, he leaves an unforgettable impact on the young demigods. The King of Olympus requires a towering and intimidating actor to play him—a god who resides in Mount Olympus and keeps his brothers and sisters in line when necessary. Reddick, a musician and talented actor, brought the gravitas needed for such a renowned character, and replacing him will be difficult.
The Percy Jackson and the Olympians Remember Lance Reddick
The cast and crew of this Disney+ Series were devastated by the loss of the star, and so were his fans worldwide. This series and the John Wick 4 movie were some of his last performances before he passed. Riordan penned an appreciation letter for the king of Olympus, terming the late star a thoughtful, caring, and multi-faceted artist who elevated every aspect of the series when he appeared. The writer said working on the scenes and finding a replacement in the upcoming seasons would be difficult because he was a brilliant talent and a force of nature that couldn’t be replaced. He finished his tribute with, “As for me, I have trouble believing such a force of nature could ever really be gone. I will choose to think that maybe Mount Olympus simply had need of their king. Godspeed, Mr. Reddick, and thank you”.
The Percy Jackson producer, Dan Shotz, also spoke greatly about the late actor following his unexpected death. He said,
“It was an incredible experience with him. We miss him dearly, and I think the thing that I look back most [on] is his connection to the kids. Showing up as his Zeus, the kids were intimidated. Not only because it’s Lance Reddick, but also this character that’s been built up all season; seeing him and how powerful he is. And Lance, obviously, brought that power. But he also brought soulfulness, he brought this just connection to them that was pretty immediate. I just love how he showed up and actually cared for them in this scene. And you can just tell what kind of actor he was because he was amazing. He was an amazing scene partner to these kids”.
Shotz also said they stayed in contact even after working on the show, even talking to him a couple of days before he passed. The actor sadly passed away on March 17, 2023. Reddick was ultimately pleased and proud of his role in the Disney+ series.
