“Ignore GPS”: 69 Road Signs So Confusing People Didn’t Know What They Were Supposed To Do

Signs can guide us, signs can explain things to us, but sometimes, signs can also confuse us. There are more than 40 million signs on the roads of the United States, and some of them can give people headaches as they try to figure them out.

Bored Panda has collected the most hilarious and absurd examples of confusing signs for you in one place. A sign that says “Turn right,” but includes an arrow pointing to the left? Check! Six different plates telling you where and when you can park? Double check! Scroll down and see what road sign nonsense people sometimes have to deal with.

#1 So Just To Be Clear Stop Or No?

Image source: Crystal Clark

#2 Road To Nowhere

Image source: thewaypoint

#3 My Town Put Up A Work Zone Speed Limit Sign Thats Faster Than That Roads Speed Limit

Image source: lacinated

#4 Absolute Unit Of A Parking Sign In Los Angeles

Image source: cheeezus_crust

#5 Road Sign In Cape May Seems To Be As Confused As I Am

Image source: MAJORtheYORKIE

#6 Found On The Road To Big Bend National Park

Image source: byrdman_99

#7 I Understand Completely

Image source: capeleb

#8 Major Turning Point

Image source: marianoreal/

#9 Which Way Do I Turn

Image source: Lmanwell23

#10 Look Out

Image source: Interesting Signs

#11 Speed Limit Sign In Santa Fe, Nm

Image source: desertpiper

#12 Put The Road Signs Down, Boss

Image source: TheOriginalJunglist

#13 This No Parking Sign In My Hometown

Image source: wheresthecorn

#14 This 5-Way Stop Sign

Image source: joelsopp

#15 This School’s Speed Limit Times

Image source: TJPancaker

#16 Right Turn Only

Image source: DarkArc077

#17 A Street Sign Telling You To Ignore Gps

Image source: cmattei

#18 New Road Signs

Image source: missouriankid

#19 The Nexus Of The Universe

Image source: MTL Memes

#20 I Was A Little Worried For What Was Up Ahead Since It’s Only A Two Lane Road Lmao

Image source: Miningminicam

#21 I Think This Sign Was Made For This Sub

Image source: slithertooth

#22 Programmed The Sign, Boss

Image source: loki2002

#23 Do Not Read Under Penalty Of Law

Image source: Bill

#24 When Street Signs Go Philosophical

Image source: MP_Innovation

#25 The Sign Of Signs

Image source: reddit.com

#26 All Roads Lead To Kottayam

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Confusing Road Signs

Image source: CloakedOlive

#28 The Most Confusing Collection Of Traffic Signs I’ve Ever Seen. Just Outside NJ

Image source: SBi

#29 Water Traffic Over Hazard Road Ahead

Image source: rjayh

#30 Most Confusing Turn Signs Ever

Image source: soupsfups

#31 A Sign From Above

Image source: ggwash

#32 You Are Given 0 Time To Interpret This Sign And All Of Its Arrows

Image source: Tm23246

#33 Confusing Sign On Connecticut Avenue

Image source: TalkingDC

#34 Seen In My Neighborhood

Image source: nerdy_hippie

#35 I Feel This Is The Most Confusing Traffic Sign I’ve Seen Around Perth, So Much To Take In, So Little Time! What’s Your Nomination?

Image source: Cpl_Hicks76

#36 Even As A Native, I’ve Accidentally Ended Up Across That Bridge

Image source: Richard Sullivan Photography

#37 Elba Island Road Sign

Image source: sarahlaurence

#38 Having A Brain Aneurysm Reading This Sign. Can Someone Help?

Image source: S0nofaL1ch

#39 I Always Have A Chuckle To Myself Whenever I Pass This Sign. How Far Is It After 10pm?

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Can I Park Or Not?

Image source: michealscott21

#41 Confusing Street Signs

Image source: Streetwise Cycle

#42 Confusing Signs

Image source: Jennaval1

#43 Roadwork Sign In Louisiana

Image source: YouDownWithBSC80

#44 Was Told This Sub Would Enjoy An Odd Numbered Speed Limit Sign At My Job

Image source: CockMcClain

#45 Why Do They Make These Signs So Confusing?

Image source: Pretend_Halo_Army

#46 Traveling In Italy. What Do These Signs Mean?

Image source: thsvnlwn

#47 There’s Some Irony In A Camouflaged Sign Complaining That You’re Hard To See. You Can’t Read This From The Road At All

Image source: Ichabod_

#48 What Road Sign Is This?

Image source: Unhappy_Upstairs_660

#49 Beware Of The Cow

Image source: Tony Bowden

#50 No Traffic Signs

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Odd Road Sign Meaning?

Image source: Madison2Play

#52 This Sign Contains No Information That A Road User Would Find Useful

Image source: Hefy_jefy

#53 Meanwhile In Alabama

Image source: Nanergoat22

#54 Finally Found A Parking Sign Im Confused By

Image source: Altruistic-Ear8031

#55 Why Are The Arrows On Th Left Sign Not Aligned To The Lane? I Can Definitely See Why People Would Get Confused

Image source: ColdSnapSP

#56 Most Confusing Sign

Located on 99N. Is it just me or do you find this sign unhelpful and confusing? Funny there is no reference to 50W.

Image source: ExJiraServant

#57 Wakkanai, Hokkaido, Japan: Home Of The Infamous Japanese Road Signs With Russian/Cyrillic

Image source: dottoysm

#58 What Does This Mean? (USA)

Image source: Vosharap

#59 Not Through Road

Image source: dtulip

#60 UK’s Waffliest Street Sign

Image source: Gumbledorus

#61 No Pets In The Pet Walk Area?

Image source: MrAttorney

#62 This Road Sign Near My Home

Image source: wheresthecorn

#63 This Road Floods Each Tide

Image source: I-STATE-FACTS

#64 Why Are There So Many Numbers When Only 8 And 139 Seem To Matter?

Image source: Dottiedayglow

#65 Saw This “We Are Working Out Of Sight So You May Not See Us” Sign Near A Closed Lane. What Would They Be Working On?

Image source: alexlmlo

#66 Should I Stay Or Should I Go?

Image source: LeftRightShoot

#67 Trying To Leave The Parking Lot

Image source: RandomAnimal925

#68 Is This Sign Confusing Or Clear?

Image source: pdarigan

#69 Anyone Else Get Confused By This Sign On 195 E

Image source: DriveRVA

