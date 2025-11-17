“Just Plain Nasty”: 30 Of The Best Online Listings, From Hilarious To Disturbing, And Beyond (New Pics)

Giving a used item a second chance in life is a win-win situation; you get something you need by taking it off of the hands of someone who no longer does. And while that in itself is in no way funny, the listings often are.

Some hilarious—or bizarre, at least—internet listings often end up on the ‘WTF Garage Sale’ subreddit. Created nearly a decade ago, it features everything from some rather questionable items to things that simply shouldn’t be given a second chance. We have gathered some of the best examples on this list for you to marvel at, so scroll down to find them, and enjoy the deep dive into what would likely be the weirdest shopping experience possible.

#1 Not Sure If This Fits Here, But I Found This Today At A Flea Market And Couldn’t Help Laughing!

Image source: lazypunx

#2 Antique Dolls For Sale. Sometimes They Move But Psalms 91 Calms Them Down

Image source: SchrodingersLego

#3 Keep On Truckin’

Image source: fook07

#4 Well If That Ain’t A Good Deal, I Don’t Know What Is!

Image source: TheBrig94

#5 Big Bird. Definitely Cursed

Image source: crash—-

#6 Sperm Bank?

Image source: maxxyryo

#7 I Regret Leaving Without This

Image source: jogras1

#8 From A Local Buy And Sell Group

Image source: klilly_94

#9 I Present To You: The Funniest Sign I’ve Ever Seen At An Antique Shop

Image source: demiurgish

#10 Anyone Want Floor Burritos?

Image source: zanderjayz

#11 I Didn’t Buy It. Think I Should Have Bought It?

Image source: blurrypenis

#12 Someone In Pennsylvania Is Still Deciding If They Want A Career In Art Or In Serial Killing

Image source: Reatina

#13 Found On Facebook Marketplace

Image source: unicorntrees

#14 Now With Real Rap Sounds!

Image source: Tonesnizzle

#15 The Eiffel Cower

Image source: Heartfeltregret

#16 My Heart Says Buy It, But My Mind Says No

Image source: ContactHorror

#17 Gently Used Casket

Image source: kiksuya_

#18 Hello, We Are Here For Your Soul

Image source: J1mmyN0vak

#19 Found These Playing Cards At The Thrift Store Today

Image source: benjam33

#20 Found This….. Whatever It Is

Image source: Z31dageek

#21 Bought This Beautiful Shirt At A Deseret Industries Thrift Store Near My Area. Gonna Use It As Pajamas Lmao

Image source: Sock_Monkey_Templar

#22 Not What I Expected To Find At Goodwill

Image source: redbucket75

#23 Stanced Out Grocery Cart With Underglow

Image source: B-Georgio

#24 I Give You Da Bearbulance

Image source: GunslingerSTKC

#25 Found This Terrifying Childrens Book At A Sale Today 😳

Image source: khartzheim

#26 $2.99 At Goodwill

Image source: bennypeabody

#27 I Guess His Name Is Gum Parker?

Image source: Sentinel_Victor

#28 Rusty “Trempling” For $400 Has Me Shook

Image source: RyanColesMusic

#29 Goodwill Is Selling Some Preschooler’s Papier Mache Project For $3

Image source: Vampilton

#30 Mcdonalds Playplace For Sale

Image source: fart-sparkles

