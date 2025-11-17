Goose Taps On The Door Of Wildlife Clinic, Demands To See Mate, Stays Through The Surgery

In sickness and in health is a serious vow. It’s easy to keep it when your mate is healthy, but would you do anything if they got ill? Would you march over to the hospital, demand to see them, and stay with them during the surgery? Would you eat together and patiently wait for their return home? Well, this lady goose would. When her mate got injured and taken away by wildlife services, she found where he was, tapped on the door and supervised the surgery, never leaving her dear husband’s sight. That’s the love we all want!
Image credits: WCVB Channel 5 Boston
Canada geese might seem like vicious creatures that chase people around. It is not due to their evil nature – they simply are very territorial and protective over their mates and young.
Geese bond for life and get very attached to their mates that they find at around age two or three.
Amelia and Arnold, a bonded pair of Canada geese, spent their happy days at a pond near New England Wildlife Center in Massachusetts until Arnold got seriously injured. Staff suspected that it was the work of a snapping turtle or other predators.
He was limping and falling down, so Wildlife Center staff decided to take him in and help him.
Image credits: WCVB Channel 5 Boston
Poor Arnold had suffered severe injury – two open fractures on his foot, which meant that he needed surgery ASAP. Wildlife workers took good care of the goose, keeping him pain-free with medications and antibiotics to avoid infection. As they prepared for the surgery, they got an unexpected surprise.
The medical team heard faint tapping on the window at the entrance to the clinic. It was beautiful Amelia, Arnold’s loving mate, demanding entrance to the clinic. She somehow managed to find her injured mate and wanted to be by his side. Touched by her determination, the team made an effort to show Amelia that Arnold was in good hands, and she had nothing to worry about. Still, Amelia waited patiently by the door for her beloved, keeping a watchful eye on the staff. You never know what those humans might be up to.
Image credits: WCVB Channel 5 Boston
Image credits: WCVB Channel 5 Boston
Image credits: WCVB Channel 5 Boston
Luckily, Arnold’s surgery was a success, and he began the road to recovery. When he started waking up from anesthesia, the staff decided that Amelia should be the first one he saw once he regained consciousness. Kindhearted staff members opened the clinic door and brought Arnold closer to Amelia, who wasted no time and started lovingly grooming him. Everyone was touched by this loving movement between the two birds.
Arnold needed care to ensure complete recovery so he couldn’t go home straight away. Amelia was visiting him daily, patiently waiting for the staff to bring her dear Arnold closer to the door so they could see each other.
Wanting to help the lovebirds feel as normal as they could in this situation, wildlife workers set up a temporary pen where the pair could share meals safely under supervision. Sometimes Cupid is not a cheeky cherub, sometimes he appears as kindhearted staff who would do anything for a bonded pair of birds. Awww!
Image credits: WCVB Channel 5 Boston
Image credits: Cape Wildlife Center
Image credits: Cape Wildlife Center
Finally, it was time for Arnold to return home to his lady. She waited for him as he waddled towards their pond. Reunited and joyous, the pair went for a swim around their home pond, catching up on whatever things birds talk about.
The staff celebrated Arnold’s return and shared a happy update on their Facebook page. With his fixed foot, Arnold shouldn’t have any problems keeping up with Amelia. And if someone messes with him, we’re sure Amelia would tell them to back off – she’s very protective over her mate.
The story of Amelia and Arnold is a touching one – Amelia’s love certainly sped up Arnold’s recovery. It is a beautiful reminder of love and empathy within the animal kingdom – we should take a page out of their book.
We hope that everyone experiences love as strong as these two geese have. And if you have already, share in the comments below.
