What’s up with Larsa Pippen and Scott Disick Hanging Out in Miami?

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship did not work out, and neither did Larsa Pippen and Kourtney Kardashian’s friendship. Or Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian. In fact, Scott Disick is one of the only people who has ended his relationship with a Kardashian and remained part of the family. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three kids, but she’s remarried, he is moving on with his life, and everyone is doing something different. But Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian aren’t worried about one another other than as it pertains to their kids. In fact, Scott Disick was seen out and about with Larsa Pippen not too long ago. They were hanging out in Miami, where the Real Housewives of Miami star lives together. However, it turns out that Larsa Pippen has even less of a relationship with the Kardashians than Disick does these days. What happened there?
Kim and Larsa Pippen Were Great Friends
For many years, these two were tight. They spent a lot of time together. They hung out. They went out. They were regularly seen together, and their friendship seemed solid. However, all that ended. No one talked about it. No one even realized it until one day, Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian were no longer photographed together and the world realized that the entire Kardashian family unfollowed Pippen on all social media channels. Is this because of her friendship with Scott Disick? No. While we aren’t sure that the Kardashian family loves seeing Scott and Larsa together – even though they are just friends – that is not why the Kardashian family no longer speaks to Larsa.
No One Knows What Happened
Truth be told, no one knows what happened, but Larsa did address the situation – kind of – on an episode of the Real Housewives of Miami. She was asked by a friend what happened there, and it turns out that there is some beef between Kim and Larsa because of Kanye West. Or, at least, that’s what they seem to think.
“I don’t even know what happened. I was best friends with Kim and I love her and I love Kanye and I just was the person who was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything and that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem and so whatever. That’s kind of what happened,” Larsa Pippen said in a confessional.
While she didn’t outright say it, she did insinuate there is a chance that Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is part of it. As it happens, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian aren’t the only ones who broke up in that family. Kim Kardashian and Ye ended up splitting after years of marriage and several babies. Their divorce is not going well, and it seems that this family is having some issues with many people. Did Ye have something to do with the conflict between Larsa and Kim? And did the Kardashian family reach out to Scott to talk to him about who he is keeping company with?
How Did Larsa Pippen End up Hanging Out with Scott Disick?
It was really just an honest situation. He text her because he was in town. She was done filming. Everything worked out for her. “He was in Miami, so he was texting me, like, ‘Hey, come over. Let’s go to dinner or let’s go to the pool.’ I had just finished filming and I was five minutes away from his hotel, and so I went over to say hi to him,” said Pippen of how the meet-up came to be. She also said that they spent less than an hour hanging out, having fun, and laughing. She praised him as a funny man with a great personality. She continued to say that their conversation centered around the kids. It was all okay.
So, when the world is looking for a little drama, they automatically look at the Kardashian family. They are good at bringing drama, and they do seem to have many issues with many people. It just works out for them. Right now, this is a situation that is nothing more than just a simple friendship with two people who spent time together in the past with the family they were once associated with. Well, Scott Disick will be forever associated with this family as the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, but you know what we mean.