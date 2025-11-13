Ryan Reynolds Shares ‘Creepy’ Newspaper Scan Of Himself As A Three-Year-Old That Also Revealed His Exact Address

Who doesn’t like a good throwback photo on Instagram, especially from one of our favorite celebrities Ryan Reynolds? The Canadian-born actor recently posted a vintage newspaper clipping on his page, starring his three-year-old self at the pool and at first glance all you can think about is how photogenic he was even then.
However, upon closer examination or if you read the photo caption you will notice something kind of odd if not just plain ‘creepy’ about the story. This story is so weird it may seem like one of his pranks but we promise it’s not fake news!
Actor Ryan Reynolds recently posted this cute but odd newspaper scan of him posing for his local paper at age 3
Image credits: vancityreynolds
The clipping is from Reynold’s local hometown paper in Vancouver, Canada back in the summer of 1980. There is no doubt that the photo is adorable but also includes some very detailed information. It begins with the basics but then goes into TMI territory.
“This is Ryan Reynolds, 3, and he’s enjoying the water at Kits Community Centre wading pool,” the caption begins, then things get weird, “Ryan lives at 2382 Oliver Cr,” which according to Reynold’s Instagram was his real address.
Image credits: vancityreynolds
He ended his caption with “#HolySh*t” which to be fair is a very appropriate response to this, perhaps, too in-depth style of reporting, that they hopefully have put an end to.
Image credits: Kits Community Center
According to the Vancouver Courier Kits refers to Vancouver’s Kitsilano but there is still no indication as to which “hometown paper” the star is referring to. And as for the pool, if you’re looking for a celebrity location for a photo-op, Kits Community Center still exists at 2690 Larch Street.
Image credits: Google Maps
Like any true fan would we tried to see if we could find the star’s first home on Google maps
Image credits: Google Maps
Unfortunately, if you go looking for Oliver Cr house we were disappointed to find it has been replaced by all new homes
Image credits: vancityreynolds
Reynold’s has always been a proud Canadian and despite his hijinx, told Elle magazine, “You may be able to dig up a lot of sources who will deny this, but I’m polite. Generally, I care for other people. I always say ‘excuse me,’ ‘thank you,’ and ‘I’m sorry.’” He even has the official Canadian seal of approval from PM Justin Trudeau himself, who told the Breakfast Club in an interview: “Ryan Gosling is lovely and calm but Ryan Reynolds just makes me proud to be a Canadian.”
Image credits: vancityreynolds
People in the comments found the story hilarious and very typically Canadian
Follow Us