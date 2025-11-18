If Your Blood Type Is PSL, These 20 Fall Finds Are For You

Is your blood type officially Pumpkin Spice Latte? Does the mere whisper of “fall” send you into a frenzy of sweater-weather dreams and cinnamon-scented fantasies? If so, then get ready to fall head over heels for these 20 cozy and delightful finds that capture the essence of autumn.
From snuggly blankets and spiced-scented candles to adorable pillows and festive decor, we’ve curated a collection of goodies that will make you want to curl up with a good book and a steaming cup of PSL all season long. So, grab your favorite chunky knit sweater and get ready to embrace the magic of fall with these irresistible finds.
#1 Your Pup Will Be Barking For More Than Just Belly Rubs With This Pups Coffee Plush Squeaky Toy – It’s The Perfect Fall-Themed Fetch Companion
Review: “I love dog toys that look like food or beverages. Our 100-lb yellow lab loves this toy, and it always puts a smile on my face when he plays with it.” – Victoria S.
Image source: Amazon.com, Nikki
#2 This Burnt Orange Throw Blanket Is The Pumpkin Spice Of Home Decor, Adding Warmth And Autumnal Charm To Any Room
Review: “Nice burnt orange color and so soft! Good quality, it was compressed in to a tiny little blanket when it first arrived, but as soon as you open it, it fluffs up beautifully.” – A&K
Image source: Amazon.com, Chris
#3 Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice… Including These Adorable Cat Socks That’ll Keep Your Toes Warm And Toasty All Season Long
Review: “Just received my send order of these little beauties! I love them! Nice and warm socks, launder like new and feel great on my feet (no sweating, no “bunching up”, and they are just plain cute socks! Lots of compliments!” – KathyJo
Image source: Amazon.com, Christina
#4 This Cinnamon Bun Throw Pillow Is The Perfect Snuggle Buddy For All Your Fall Feels
Review: “Got this Cinnamon Bun pillow as a gift for my friend’s birthday. It’s so insanely soft and comfortable I ended buying another one for myself! Definitely get one!!” – Ben
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#5 This Fall Forest Tapestry Is The Perfect Backdrop For All Your Psl-Sipping Selfies This Fall
Review: “Very attractive and it will look beautiful for autumn. Nice, lightweight fabric, no odor as can occasionally be the case with such products.” – Victoria Manning
Image source: Amazon.com, Jeanette
#6 Keep Your Hands Warm And Your Psl Game Strong With This Festive Pumpkin Coffee Cozy Sleeve!
Review: “Super cute cup cover, especially for PSL lovers like myself. It fits easily over standard take out cups from Starbucks and the like. Feels cozy in your hand and looks festive.” – Noelle C
Image source: Amazon.com, Dorothy a. Tinsley
#7 These Fall Candles Smell So Good, You’ll Want To Eat Them (But Please Don’t, They’re For Smelling, Not Snacking)
Review: “Overall I am very pleased by this brand and the scent is good, burn quality is great and the glass jar is very durable!
Thank you, also your packaging was great as well! 5/5″ – Ky
Image source: Amazon.com, ToraHana
#8 Who Needs A Fireplace When You Have This Lighted Maple Leaves Tree Casting A Warm And Inviting Glow?
Review: “I worked in a seasonal decor shop for years and put together many display items. This one is easy. Yes, you need to feather out the branches but I enjoy that part. The lights are much brighter than I expected and they create a nice mood. Fall is my favorite and I am glad I added these trees to my fall decorations.” – Denise W.
Image source: Amazon.com, The Producers
#9 Psl Season Is Here, But Your Waistline Doesn’t Have To Know! This Sugar Free Pumpkin Spice Flavor Coffee Syrup Lets You Indulge Guilt-Free.
Review: “Exactly as advertised. No sugar, which is why I purchased it BUT the main part is it doesn’t taste like it’s a zero sugar product. A little bit goes a long way. If you over do it, you can taste a hint of fake sweetener.” – Krysta B.
Image source: Amazon.com, Ashlyn Kennedy
#10 Pumpkin Spice Everything, Even Your Bathroom Trips! This Poo-Pourri Pumpkin Spice Toilet Spray Will Make Your Throne Room Smell Like A Fall Festival
Review: “Such a great smell for fall. Love that it’s safer to use than most bathroom sprays. Definitely plan to stick with this brand from now on.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, Lisa
#11 Basic? Maybe. But Also Delicious. Celebrate Your Love For All Things Pumpkin Spice With These Festive Wooden Block Signs
Review: “They actually are sturdy and blended well with the rest of the decorations” – Yvonne Fleischer
Image source: Amazon.com
#12 Your Couch Is About To Become The Ultimate Autumnal Paradise With These Pumpkin Spice-Inspired Orange Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers
Review: “I put these covers over my existing pillows that came with my couch but I need more color. I was worried that they would shed but they don’t. So so soft. This color makes my room pop. Don’t hesitate to order these.” – Chrissy
Image source: Amazon.com, Meek
#13 Get Your Home Ready For Fall Festivities With This Adorable Pumpkins Decor Set
Review: “These really look nice along with my candles in my porch lanterns and on my fireplace mantle. They don’t look like cheap plastic. Great assortment right down to the acorns!” – River Rise
Image source: Amazon.com, Stephanie
#14 This Pumpkin Plush Teddy Bear Is So Cute, It’ll Make You Want To Squash All Your Other Stuffed Animals
Review: “I bought this little guy for myself as a fall decoration and it was so adorable that I ordered one for my toddler niece, too. She loved it! 🥰” – Vicky Pezza
Image source: Amazon.com, Artemis
#15 Your Pumpkin Spice Creations Are About To Get A Serious Upgrade With These Fragrant Ceylon Cinnamon Sticks
Review: “Got the 1lb bag of cinnamon. The cinnamon was awesome – as was.the packaging. It comes in a nice resealable bag which results in minimal wastage and easy to open.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, Santos Argueta
#16 This Glass Pumpkin Collectible Figurine Is So Beautiful, You Might Just Want To Keep It On Display All Year Round
Review: “This decorative Glass pumpkin is beautiful and tasteful in appearance. It is well made of weighted glass, and is good value for the cost.
This would make a nice hostess or party gift.” – colleen
Image source: Amazon.com, medwards33
#17 These Pumpkin Erasers Aren’t Just For Fixing Mistakes; They’re Also Great For Doodling, Crafting, And Adding A Festive Touch To Your Fall Decorations
Review: “Not only are these adorable especially with school starting in the fall, but these actually erase really well! Most cute erasers only smear around the pencil marks so I’m very happy with these for my teacher friends!” – Sara K.
Image source: Amazon.com, Mrs. K
#18 Can’t Get Enough Pumpkin Spice? This Squishmallow Is The Perfect Way To Celebrate The Season Without The Caffeine Jitters
Review: “I absolutely love squishmallows and had to have this one for fall.
It’s adorable and the perfect size. I will be ordering more. Love it.🎃🧋🤎” – Heidi Rosenberry
Image source: Amazon.com, Bianca
#19 No Need To Worry About These Pumpkins Rotting On Your Porch! Embrace The Everlasting Charm Of These Artificial Decorative Pumpkins All Season Long
Review: “This little set of white and gold pumpkins are so cute and are just what I was wanting! I’m so happy I added them to my fall collection!” – DARRYL MATTHEWS
Image source: Amazon.com, Gary
#20 This Pumpkin Lamp Is So Cute, It’ll Make You Want To Carve Out Some Time For Cozy Nights In
Review: “I love the way it looks when it is lit. My husband loves her can turn it off and on as he likes complete darkness in the bedroom, but wanted a little light when he uses the restroom. So festive and cute!” – Sita
Image source: Amazon.com, H. T.
