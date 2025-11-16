40 Things That Immediately Ruin A Movie As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group

After seeing a good amount of movies, you start to see the patterns in the story lines, in the way certain characters are portrayed and even can quite easily guess the events that were supposed to be unexpected plot twists. The predictability might be one of the factors why a movie could be considered to be bad or at least boring.
But Reddit users have many more reasons that completely ruin a movie that initially seemed promising. User lawyeratyourservice asked “What ruins a movie instantly?” and people provided their opinions on what movie directors’ decisions distract them from enjoying the movie or make it annoying altogether.
#1
Whispered dialogue, ear shattering action sequences
Image source: idothisforauirb***h, Jeffrey
#2
When it’s so dark you actually can’t see what is happening. Also characters that’s mumble their lines. Drives me nuts
Image source: buddyknowles, Joke van Niekerk
#3
That all the major issues could be solved by a simple conversation but instead “No, I dont have time to explain”, leading to force conflict from misunderstanding.
Image source: annoyingone, Robert Couse-Baker
#4
Forced romance. Sometimes movies don’t need it and that’s ok.
Image source: pineappledaddy, nate bolt
#5
When they give out the whole plot in a trailer
Image source: Aidencore22, Aviron Pictures
#6
running through wilderness in heels for the majority of a movie. IRKSOME.
Image source: likeireallycare, Universal Studios
#7
I watch movies with subtitles. When they speak a different language and it just says “speaks foreign language.” Especially when it’s not just a few lines, but actual dialog.
Image source: drowningvikesfan, Walt Disney Pictures
#8
When people figure out someone’s password in literally no time.
Image source: KungFu-omega-warrior, Adikos
#9
Sex. No seriously. When I see a movie labelled “Action/Thriller”, I want action or thriller. I do not want the undercover spy to start diving deep inside some random girl who may or may not be involved in the plot.
Image source: RedditLawEnforcer, Serene Vannoy
#10
When there’s a scene that’s just advertising a brand.
Image source: mushy_cactus, Netflix
#11
The “exotic foreign country” yellow filter.
Image source: kicked-in-the-gonads, sweet_redbird
#12
Characters that are brought back alive just to keep the show moving
Image source: Wanted-TreeGuy, Chris Harrison
#13
knowing the story from a book and the adaption is just not meeting expectations
Image source: pk1950, David Shane
#14
MLD802 said:
Breaking the rules they set
BadDudes4Life2018 replied:
The Walking Dead did this so blatantly, that I couldn’t watch it anymore. First season: Walkers can smell us so we have to cover ourselves in rotting meat to escape. Second season: Oh that hoard of Walkers can’t smell us with this car in between us and them.
Image source: MLD802, AMC Networks
#15
When the two main characters fall in love quickly, especially if they start out hating each other. Most recently: Jungle Cruise. It would have been a good movie without them falling in love. They could have just been friends.
Image source: Poptartmama, Walt Disney Pictures
#16
treedemolisher said:
Heavy makeup and perfect hair. How am I supposed to enjoy a post-apocalyptic movie when the lead actress looks like a beauty pageant contestant? Drives me insane.
fly-not-fox replied:
God this is season 2 of Witcher! Was watching it last night with my partner and we kept commenting on the pink lipstick someone was wearing. It kept pulling us out of the moment, which was driving me mad.
Image source: treedemolisher, Netflix
#17
Firing more ammo than the gun actually holds without reloading. Car keys in sun visors. Hacking a protected computer system in seconds.
Image source: listenup78, jlamping
#18
Slightlyunlucky said:
People driving in films and talking and NEVER looking at the road. That ruins it and makes it not believable
TheBravan replied:
Olivia Wilde ‘driving’ in Tron….
Image source: Slightlyunlucky, Walt Disney Pictures
#19
When the story includes, “the magic was inside you all along” cliché
Image source: LeoneKaizer, Carol Alejandra Hernández Sánchez
#20
ImReellySmart said:
In superhero movies when the balance of someone’s abilities constantly changes.
Especially in fight scenes when a character could end the fight in 2 seconds but that doesnt allow for an epic battle scene so instead that character just randomly decided to avoid using their most valuable abilities.
This completely takes me out of the moment.
Rubels replied:
The Flash series lost me because of this issue.. literally every fight with a non speedster would be over in 0.2 seconds
Image source: ImReellySmart, Warner Bros. Television Distribution
#21
Dregoralive said:
Background actors in fight/war scenes waiting for their turn to attack the main character
xasdfx666 said:
Throne room sceen in star wars 8. The red guards just keep spinning for no reason or obviously miss their hits on purpose. Its so dumb.
Image source: Dregoralive, Dan Randow
#22
Successful_Morning95 said:
Characters acting out of character just to make the plot work. Immediately makes me see them as puppets for storytelling rather than people and I stop caring about them.
Bot8556 replied:
The last 2 seasons of Game of thrones
Image source: Successful_Morning95, Warner Bros. Television Distribution
#23
Showing and then telling anyway/ treating the audience like idiots.
Image source: -_-NAME-_-, Dan Randow
#24
Time period movies where every car looks like it just drove off the lot. What cars never get dirty in movies?!?
Image source: DetroitXL, dave_7
#25
liashor56 said:
A bad accent
stevenmeyerjr replied:
House of Gucci why didn’t we just get some actual Italians to act for the main parts?
#26
When they repeat the same sentence 2-3-10 times in the story for no reason, just to have a kind of motto.
Image source: Meewelyne, Universal Pictures
#27
Probably cringy pop culture references that will be soon outdated.
Image source: EternalLatias, Michael Steeber
#28
When the villain is just bad for no reason whatsoever.
Image source: AnotherAtretochoana, Kara
#29
when you indentify the protagonist love interest 5 minutes in
Image source: deikiii, Netflix
#30
Trying to explain unexplainable things with quantum mechanics, nanotechnology, worm holes, etc
Image source: OiJao97, UC Davis College of Engineeri
#31
S***ty fight scenes where I can barely tell what I’m looking at
Image source: ryanjoseph55, Craig Hadley
#32
When it starts following a familiar formula. Basically when s**t gets predictable.
Image source: DodgeMalloy, Walt Disney Pictures
#33
Warkitz said:
When you know an actor was chosen for the role for their fame and not for the casting.
AllPowerfulSaucier replied:
It’s getting more and more commonplace too. Especially with movies put out by streaming services like Netflix just jamming celebrities in to get more viewers. I just watched Don’t Look Up yesterday and Ariana Grande felt force fed to the movie audience any time she was on screen (Kid Cudi was a bit too but he’s not as recognizable as Ariana).
Image source: Warkitz, Netflix
#34
Characters not showing emotion when someone passes away. Often they look a bit sad for one shot, and then the movie continues like nothing happened. Totally takes me out of the movie.
Image source: AsianMoocowFromSpace, Sarah GathFollow
#35
When they use CGI to make an almost 80-year-old man look like a 40-year-old but he still moves like an 80-year-old when trying to kick a poor shopkeepers a**.
Image source: Oggmonster42, Netflix
#36
Cringey and inappropriate use of gen z slang
Image source: International_Ad2893, Douglas Muth
#37
I will say when they have a whole well designed space suit or futuristic outfit or something that has a helmet to it or face cover that would normally always stay on or be on 80% of the time, BUT they just decide to never wear it or are constantly taking it off to remind us of the “famous actor” who is playing that person.
I’ve also seen a few movies where a character will have a whole really cool looking space suit or battle attire, only to ditch the whole thing at the beginning and go the rest of the movie looking like the most generic person ever.
Image source: shady_businessman, David Shane
#38
xluqx said:
Overanimated, overacted friend of the main character.
[deleted] said:
Akwafina in Shang-Chi. She’s good but she was over the top in this one.
Image source: xluqx, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
#39
The spoiler heavy banners at the local cinema
Image source: McBoody_TheMemr, Dennis Sylvester Hurd
#40
justmoochin said:
Cringey dialogue, takes me right out the scene, in fact I want to leave the scene
Potatobender44 replied:
The entirety of Free Guy. Like every single line. Especially f**king Antwan
Image source: justmoochin, 20th Century Studios
