For 3 Years In The Row, This 8-Year-Old Girl Dresses Up As Iconic Women For Black History Month (30 pics)

In honor of black history month, a mother and a daughter teamed up to recreate photos of iconic black women.
Back in February 2017, Cristi Jones decided to commemorate the month by dressing her 5-year-old daughter and shared the results on Twitter. While there were so many women worth to mention, Cristi decided to take one photo per day and narrowed down the list to 29 memorable figures. Not only did her daughter had so much fun picking out costumes and dressing up, but she also learned about important black women throughout history. The mom and daughter duo has been continued this tradition for the last 3 years. Scroll below to see the result!

#1

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#2

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#3

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#4

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#5

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#6

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#7

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#8

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#9

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#10

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#11

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#12

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#13

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#14

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#15

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#16

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#17

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#18

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#19

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#20

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#21

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#22

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#23

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#24

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#25

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#26

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#27

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#28

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#29

Image source: Cristi Smith-Jones

#30

Image source: MsKittiFatale

