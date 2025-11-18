Hey Pandas, What Food Do You Enjoy The Most? (Closed)

by

What’s your favorite food?

#1

Steamed Blue Crab, Maryland-style

#2

I very much enjoy Steak Rossini with a good bottle of wine.

For a simple, hearty meal, there’s nothing better than “Fabada” (Spanish Bean Stew with Chorizo and Blood Sausage).

#3

Anything my abuela cooks, like croquetas de jamón, cocido, potaje, tortilla de patatas… (I’m a Spaniard) If you have the opportunity, you ABSOLUTELY have to try these things, and better if they’re homemade.

#4

I love Custard Tarts from South Africa (Little pies with custard and cinnamon.

Pavlova from NZ it’s a cake but like a big meringue.

Bokkiepap is a porridge also from South Africa.

Last food: Curry and Chicken from India.

#5

My answer is so simple compared to everyone’s, but my mom’s homemade chicken Alfredo always hits the spot and it is also my favorite food.

#6

Lobster and bacon wrapped filet mignon… Chocolate, chocolate and chocolate (did I mention Chocolate?)

#7

Currently, Banh Mi from a little hole in the wall just across the street from me.

