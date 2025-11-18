Hey Pandas, What Food Do You Enjoy The Most? (Closed)

What’s your favorite food?
#1
Steamed Blue Crab, Maryland-style
#2
I very much enjoy Steak Rossini with a good bottle of wine.
For a simple, hearty meal, there’s nothing better than “Fabada” (Spanish Bean Stew with Chorizo and Blood Sausage).
#3
Anything my abuela cooks, like croquetas de jamón, cocido, potaje, tortilla de patatas… (I’m a Spaniard) If you have the opportunity, you ABSOLUTELY have to try these things, and better if they’re homemade.
#4
I love Custard Tarts from South Africa (Little pies with custard and cinnamon.
Pavlova from NZ it’s a cake but like a big meringue.
Bokkiepap is a porridge also from South Africa.
Last food: Curry and Chicken from India.
#5
My answer is so simple compared to everyone’s, but my mom’s homemade chicken Alfredo always hits the spot and it is also my favorite food.
#6
Lobster and bacon wrapped filet mignon… Chocolate, chocolate and chocolate (did I mention Chocolate?)
#7
Currently, Banh Mi from a little hole in the wall just across the street from me.
