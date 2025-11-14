Here’s How 30 Well-Known Actors Looked In Their First And Latest Movie Roles

It’s quite rare to see a wannabe actor starting their career with a big feature film role. With their first jobs in modeling, commercials, and small roles in TV series, most world-renowned actors had a long way to go until they became successful. We here at Bored Panda decided to take a trip down memory lane to see where world-renowned actors started their careers. We compared the actors’ first movie role to their latest role to see not only how much they’ve changed through the years but also how far they’ve gone in their careers.
#1 Jason Momoa: Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding (2003) – Aquaman (2018)
#2 Alan Rickman: Die Hard (1988) — Eye In The Sky (2015)
#3 Robert Downey Jr.: Pound (1970) — Dolittle (2020)
#4 Robin Williams: Can I Do It ‘Till I Need Glasses? (1977) — Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)
#5 Meryl Streep: Julia (1977) — Little Women (2019)
#6 Keanu Reeves: Youngblood (1986) — Always Be My Maybe (2019)
#7 Tom Hanks: A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (2019) — He Knows You’re Alone (1980)
#8 Carrie Fisher: Shampoo (1975) – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)
#9 Rene Russo: Major League (1989) — Avengers: Endgame (2019)
#10 Jamie Lee Curtis: Halloween (1978) — Knives Out (2019)
#11 Liam Neeson: Pilgrim’s Progress (1978) — Ordinary Love (2019)
#12 Leonardo Dicaprio: Critters 3 (1991) — Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019)
#13 Harrison Ford: A Time For Killing (1967) — Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
#14 Clint Eastwood: Francis In The Navy (1955) — The Mule (2018)
#15 Anthony Hopkins: The Lion In Winter (1968) — Now Is Everything (2019)
#16 Natalie Portman: Léon: The Professional (1994) — Lucy In The Sky (2019)
#17 Ryan Reynolds: Ordinary Magic(1993) – Free Guy (2020)
#18 Gillian Anderson: Class Of ’96 (1993) – Sex Education (2020)
#19 Daniel Radcliffe: The Tailor Of Panama (2001) – Guns Akimbo (2019)
#20 Will Smith: Where The Day Takes You (1992) — Bad Boys For Life (2020)
#21 Johnny Depp: A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) — Waiting For The Barbarians (2019)
#22 Scarlett Johansson: North (1994)-Jojo Rabbit(2019)
#23 Kate Winslet: Heavenly Creatures (1994) — Wonder Wheel (2017)
#24 Robert De Niro: Three Rooms In Manhattan (1965) — The Irishman (2019)
#25 Hugh Jackman: Paperback Hero (1999) — Bad Education (2019)
#26 Milla Jovovich: Two Moon Junction (1988) — The Rookies (2019)
#27 Kathy Bates: Taking Off (1971) — Richard Jewell (2019)
#28 Matthew Mcconaughey: Dazed And Confused (1993) — The Gentlemen (2020)
#29 Dustin Hoffman: The Tiger Makes Out (1967) — Into The Labyrinth (2019)
#30 Nicole Kidman: Bush Christmas (1983) — Bombshell (2019)
