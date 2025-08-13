This Artist Illustrated Things Humans Do In Private, And They’re Both Playful And Heartfelt (27 Pics)

Everyone has little things they do when no one is watching—quirky habits, secret routines, or quiet moments just for themselves. Artist Amanda Oleander collected these private stories from people all over and turned them into colorful, charming illustrations.
The result is a playful and heartfelt series that celebrates the small, unseen parts of everyday life. From funny to touching, each piece captures a slice of humanity we can all relate to, even if we’d never admit it out loud.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | amandaoleander.com
“I have stage 4 cancer and hide little notes around for my kids to find when I’m gone.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“I sit with my cat to update him about my day with a cup of coffee (I work from home).”
Image source: amandaoleander
“I work at a cat cafe. When I’m done closing before the end of my shift, I just lay with cats, in fear my boss sees.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“Snuggle in my dog’s bed with her on the floor; she passed away a few weeks ago, will miss it.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“My grandma would brush and braid my hair as a kid, and it felt the safest place in the world to me.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“Sometimes at night I hold my own hand and I feel sooo loved and held. Link all fingers.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“Watch my kids and stroke their hair while they’re sleeping.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“I practise my speech in case anyone asks me what my recipe for a moist chocolate cake is.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“My husband and I stomping like dinosaurs around the house with our toddler.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“Climbing my favorite tree that hangs over a river to watch the sunrise while everything sleeps.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“I like to sit on the kitchen counter, crisscross, with a bowl of cereal in my favorite oversized red mug.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“My Ma always laughs at my Papa’s jokes when we have guests over, like she’s hearing them for the first time.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“Spend my whole day in underwear.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“Dance naked.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“Lay down on the floor with my sister whenever I feel overstimulated and just talk.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“I go to my garden every Saturday morning and pick a bouquet of flowers for myself.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“I like to stay upside down on my sofa thinking about nothing.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“I like to think my late grandma comforts me and caresses my back when I don’t feel well.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“Smell my baby’s toes every morning when he wakes up. Really drink them in.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“When it rains, I take a walk and put all the worms that drifted onto the sidewalk back into the dirt.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“I used to hold my little dog like a baby wrapped in a towel after a bath. I miss her.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“Mama bubble baths with my two kiddos (age 1 and 4). Our bathtub is 70s tile, light pink.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“My girlfriend and I ALWAYS brush our teeth together before bed.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“I like to take some me time and read a book surrounded by nature.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“My 2-year-old son is sitting on my head every time I’m comfortable on the couch.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“Breastfeed my 5-month-old after the shower with just my towel while my 3-year-old boy runs around naked and my 2-year-old daughter feeds her babydoll just like mama.”
Image source: amandaoleander
“I sit among the pile of books and read them while I’m naked.”
Image source: amandaoleander
