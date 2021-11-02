Whatever Happened to Vincent Klyn?

There are some faces that come to mind every now and then even if their names tend to escape a lot of people, and Vincent Klyn would fit that description quite well. Back in the 80s and even into the 90s and 2000s he was the type of character you’d generally see as a villain or a thug, or both, since looking at the guy is enough to make a lot of people understand. He does have that kind of brutish look to him that makes it apparent that he would be intimidating when given the right appearance in a movie. One of the most memorable roles he played was the vicious Fender Tremolo in Cyborg alongside Jean Claude Van Damme. At that point, he was still fairly young and definitely ripped and was able to come off as the kind of guy you wouldn’t want to cross unless your life depended on it. Even then a stern scowl from this guy might have caused anyone to hesitate just a bit. The unfortunate part of Klyn’s career is that he never really did reach past the middle when it came to his popularity, as the 90s brought forth a demand for a different type of villain.
That doesn’t mean much when it comes to remembering him since he was great enough for the decades in which was seen to shine for a little while. There’s not much known about Vincent other than the fact that he’s still acting apparently, and is now in his early 60s. It does sound like surfing has been a part of his life for quite some time since when he was still very young his family moved from New Zealand to Hawaii, where he became a part of the pro surfing circuit by the time he was 13. That’s one way to earn that shredded look since surfing is something that requires a great deal of overall strength thanks to the demands it makes on the rider. It’s likely that he was one of those that might have been hand-picked for the original Point Break movie with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, since by that time he’d been surfing for quite a while and likely knew the ins and outs of the sport. His part in the movie wasn’t long but it was definitely another solid memory since he played the part of Warchild, a meth-dealing surfer who was insanely aggressive but also kind of soft-spoken when he wanted to be.
Intimidation has been Klyn’s bread and butter for years now, and to be fair, he’s really good at it. Among the many actors that come and go in the movies and that had their day in one decade or another, Klyn is one of those that might be able to come back and do something impressive since if he still has that piercing look it’s easy to think that he could play a boss, a villain, or just someone that would be pertinent to a movie and possibly capable of showing that he still has what it takes to be the kind actor that can wow the people and stun them with just a look. A good idea that just came to me is that he could star in American Horror Stories since he is kind of a scary-looking individual and could make good use of this as a main or recurring character that might be kind of fun to see in one season or another. When you look at the kind of things that this guy has done in his career it’s not hard to see why this would be a desirable outcome since it would bring him back to prominence, if he wanted it to, and would be fun to think about.
After all, AHS and AHS: Stories have both been renewed and are going to be heading back for more fun in the months to come. So why not search through the archives and find someone like Klyn, who could very likely help to create a believable and even impressive villain that might put a bit of spice back into either one? It might not be an idea that catches on since Klyn is, respectfully, a relic of the 80s and 90s who was great in his younger years. But it would be a lot of fun, all the same, to see if it’s possible to place him in something current that might make use of his distinctive look. As I mentioned at the beginning, there’s just something about some folks that a person can’t help but remember. I’ll admit, Fender did unnerve the hell out of me as a kid, and even now I wouldn’t want to get into a staring contest with the character. But as far as Vincent goes it would appear that he’s a rather decent guy, and it would be great to see him in more prominent roles so long as he’s capable and willing.