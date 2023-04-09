Norman Reedus is a Hollywood icon and one of the biggest names in entertainment. Even more, he’s been in some of the most popular films, TV shows, and video games of all time. Reedus’ career spans decades, from his breakout role as Murphy McManus in The Boondock Saints to his current role as Daryl Dixon on AMC’s hit, show The Walking Dead.
With such an impressive resume, it’s no surprise that Reedus has amassed a massive fan base. No doubt, people want to get to know the man behind the actor. With that in mind, here are a few facts you probably didn’t know about Norman Reedus.
10. Norman Reedus Was Born In Hollywood
Norman Reedus was born in Hollywood, Florida, to Marianne (née Yarber) and Ira Norman Reedus. Needless to say, that wasn’t the Hollywood Reedus wanted to end up in. However, it wasn’t till after he got back from Tokyo that he moved to California. Soon after, he was discovered in a downtown Hollywood bar where someone asked him to be in a play.
9. He Was Almost Cast As Neo In The Matrix
The Matrix was hands-down one of the most critically acclaimed movies of its time. Well, Reedus was in line to play the lead role, Neo. He auditioned for the role but eventually lost out to Keanu Reeves. While it was a huge disappointment at the time, in hindsight, he considers it to be a blessing in disguise. He later said he was not interested in playing “another character who spends three movies looking confused“. He’s happy with his role as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead and doesn’t regret missing out on what could have been a career-defining role.
8. His Eye Socket Is Made of Titanium
Back in 2005, Reedus was involved in a serious car accident that shattered his left orbital bone. As a result, doctors had to implant a titanium plate in his eye socket to repair his injury. Thankfully, the surgery was a success, and he was able to make a full recovery.
7. The Star Is An Avid Motorcycle Rider
Reedus is a huge fan of motorcycles and even has his own custom bikes. He owns several Ducati’s, including a 1100S Monster and a 749S Supersport. He also owns a Triumph Bonneville, which he uses as his everyday ride.
In fact, in an episode of The Walking Dead, he was supposed to be riding a horse. But because he’s afraid of horses, he requested to ride something else instead. Luckily, he was allowed to ride his own motorcycle instead. To help put this into perspective, Reedus enjoys taking long road trips on his bikes so much that he has ridden cross-country several times. In 2009, he rode from New York to Los Angeles for the premiere of The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day in just four days.
6. Norman Reedus Appeared In A Lady Gaga Music Video
It’s public knowledge that he’s an actor, but most people don’t know he’s also featured in a popular music video. Reedus was in the music video for Lady Gaga’s 2011 track Judas. The star plays a modern-day version of Judas Iscariot, who is traditionally viewed as a traitor and one of the most hated characters in history.
5. Reedus Is Actually A Big Softie
It’s no secret that Norman Reedus has a reputation for playing tough guys onscreen. However, he’s actually a softy when it comes to animals and children. For instance, the actor often takes his dog with him to film sets and events. He also opened his own production company, Big Bald Heads (named after himself), which focuses on making films about animals and environmental protection.
4. Norman Reedus Worked As A Harley-Davidson Mechanic
It’s already been established that Reedus loves motorcycles. In fact, the star worked as a Harley-Davidson mechanic in Venice, California, before he got into acting. At the time, he was working odd jobs here and there to make ends meet. As luck would have it, one of his friends referred him to a casting director, and that changed everything. After landing several small roles in movies like Dark Harbor and Mimic, he was eventually cast in The Boondock Saints, which shot him to stardom.
3. He Appeared In A Music Video For The Band Floating House
Apparently, Lady Gaga’s Judas wasn’t the only music video Norman Reedus featured in. He also appeared in a music video for the band Floating House back in 2013. The track is called Parallel Love and features Norman playing a soldier on his way home from war. In classic Norman style, the video also features several shots of him riding a motorcycle.
2. He Published A Photography Book
Besides his love for acting and motorcycles, he also has a thing for photography. Further cementing his ability to turn his passion into something profitable, Reedus published a book of photos. It’s titled The Sun’s Coming Up… Like A Big Bald Head.
1. He Has A Heart of Gold
Apart from being an amazingly talented actor and a passionate motorcycle rider, Norman Reedus is incredibly kind. Altogether, he’s always helping out those in need and has never been shy about his philanthropic efforts. Whether it’s donating to animal shelters or volunteering at soup kitchens, Reedus loves nothing more than giving back. Altogether, he’s well-known for his philanthropic efforts and has lent his support to a number of charities and organizations. He’s worked with Oxfam and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
