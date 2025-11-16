“No One Wants To Admit It”: 50 Things Basically Everyone Does But Pretend Not To

People aspire to be perfect. But we’re flawed. So when we try to hide our shortcomings, often the only person that we’re fooling is ourselves. And there’s a Reddit post to remind us of that if we ever forget.
Created by user TheBlanketFortPirate, it asked everyone, “What’s something we all just pretend no one does, but in truth we know we all do it?” The platform’s community immediately noticed it and in less than two weeks, it has already received over 19K comments, many of which provide accurate answers! Continue scrolling to check out those that received the most upvotes.
#1
Coming up with the perfect comeback in your head long after the other person left.
#2
Making up fake scenarios in our head.
#3
Have a full conversation with your pet. I can’t be the only one.
#4
Intrusive thoughts that make us question whether we’re secretly psychopaths.
#5
Panic clean before guests come over to then apologize for the mess.
#6
Read messages from the notification bar then pretending you didn’t see the message only much later.
#7
Google an unrecognizable number rather than just answer the call to find out who it is
#8
Talking to ourselves.
#9
“It is not the picking of the nose that separates us, but what comes after”
– My dad, 2015
#10
Winning fake arguments in your head.
#11
Reading comments/texts multiple times after sending/posting them. Just to let the fact that you’re a modern day Shakespeare settle in.
#12
Procrastination!
#13
Watch movies with IMDB pulled up looking at what other things actors have been in
#14
Making up conversations in my head before something important. Like I will say this and then the response from other person might be this.. sometimes it can go for 10-15 min before I snap back to reality.
#15
Use q-tips to clean ears. We all *know* it’s bad and you’re just hurting yourself in the longterm… but damn does it feel great to scratch those itchy, dirty ear canals.
#16
When you go into an aisle in the grocery store and you see someone in front of the object you’re looking for so you pretend you’re getting something else all while hovering near them waiting for them to leave that area so you can get said object.
#17
Get enraged at the things a bully did 40 years ago.
#18
Constantly talking to oneself, making weird noises, and doing weird dances while alone. Or is it just me?!
#19
Fantasize about doing something/someone you shouldn’t.
#20
Recently I had to insist that my wife knocks loudly and waits before opening my son’s bedroom door. I really had to explain why FFS! I know he’s constantly jacking off, but he would be mortified if anyone knew, especially his parents.
#21
Look up words that people use because we don’t know the meaning even though we pretend to when they are talking.
#22
Have anxiety after social events.
“Was I weird?”
“Did they like me?”
“Did I look well enough?”
We all do this. Your friends don’t hate you. They are just as worried about you hating them as you are of them. A healthy person doesn’t sit and think about how much they hate a person they either just saw or met. Your real friends won’t care about the things you think they hate you for (acting weird, saying something awkwardly, second hand embarassment). Just breathe. You are loved, even if it’s just by yourself. You are loved.
#23
Kids hide their profanity from Adults, and Adults hide their profanity from Kids. Because both sides must maintain the illusion that the other side doesn’t know that they know profanity.
#24
Trying to fart carefully so that it doesn’t make too loud of a sound.
#25
Apologize to inanimate objects
#26
Fart in public.
I was at Home Depot a few months back and I was walking down an aisle and another dude was walking down that same aisle towards me. When he realized I would be walking where he just was his exact words were, “I bout just s**t my pants right over there, maybe give it a minute before you head that way”…
I’ve never been so appreciative towards a complete stranger. That’s real looking out for your fellow man right there! We’ve all been out and unknowingly walked through someone else’s fart… or had someone else walk through ours…
Edit: Wow! After reading y’all’s comments- everything from husbands/wives busting a*s in a grocery store line and one leaving the innocent spouse to take the heat, to teachers purposely crop dusting students who are acting a fool, I’ve realized y’all are some sick and twisted individuals…and I love it and I’m pretty sure some of you are evil geniuses.
To those of you who have commented how gross we are and that you have never popped one off in public- let me apologize one behalf of all of us filthy mcnasty’s.
And lastly, to all of you who have fallen victim to the errant air biscuit and have suffered trauma because of it- I’m pretty sure this is where some of y’all’s origin stories begin… Please remember that there are good people like my Home Depot homie who are doing gods work trying to prevent people from the awful experience of unknowingly walking through and tasting someone else’s brand…
Simply put- y’all are awesome!
#27
Look at the bowl after we poop.
#28
Imagining how you would kill someone but you realise it’s far too much effort
#29
Tell small lies. Particularly to make us and others feel better.
#30
day dreaming about kissing/cuddling with someone. No one admits to it cause it sounds weird as hell, but we’ve all done it and likely most of us still do it.
#31
Thinking about embarrassing moments
#32
Convincing yourself in your head that everyone around you is doing things perfectly and at full efficiency and expect the same of the people around them.
No? Just me?
#33
Leave clean towels/clothes in the laundry basket for days and putting off folding them.
#34
Incoming call. First thought: *oh why in the heck is this person calling me..*
Answer: “Hey George! So glad you called…”
#35
Judge other people.
#36
Talk to our pets and imagine their responses.
#37
My papaw always said there’s two people in this world. People who pee in the shower, and liars.
#38
I don’t know if we all do it, but open a card and pretend not to see cash fall out while reading the card. Haha
#39
Smell our own body odor
#40
Deliberately delay responses to text messages and e-mails, even though it would be convenient to reply.
#41
We all know you sign up for the free trial and cancel it before it’s over. It’s ok I do it too.
#42
Assume you are “above average” intelligence.
#43
Make snap judgements about people based on their appearance.
This could be anything from race, gender, age, clothing, hairstyle, facial appearance, etc.
We make these judgements before we have time to think about it. It’s almost instant. None of us like to talk about this because some of these judgements are controversial.
#44
Scratching your crotch.
#45
Office workers slacking off for at least half of their ‘working’ hours. 40hr work weeks are antiquated for many of us, I know I can do my job in 15-20hrs/week and the other 20-25hrs are me just kind of… Sitting around. Why don’t we all just cut the b******t and live our f*****g lives already?
#46
We all brush our teeth until our gums bleed before going to the dentist even though we know it’s going to do absolutely nothing
#47
I’m sure there’s actually a term for this but the thing you do when you’re upset or hurt and then attribute it to something that feels more respectable to be upset about. Like instead of crying because you’re mad that someone forgot your birthday spirals into the long history of wrongs that person has made. Because it’s embarrassing to say that you just wanted to be a special boy for a day.
#48
Lying about things like “How are you?“ or” You need help?” and so on.
#49
Enjoy a song from Nickelback.
#50
Secret Playlist of songs you don’t want anybody knowing you’re into
