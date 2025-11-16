Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Harry Potter Character And Why? (Closed)

Hey Pandas, What is your favorite Harry Potter character and why?
Submit your favorite Harry Potter character and explain why you like the character.
#1
1. Severus Snape. Love the cloak. And his love for Lily Evans, despite himself being a complete jerk of a human being.
2. Draco malfoy (needs no explanation)
3. Luna lovegood. She is just so peculiar in a nice way, and she never judges herself or other people based on other people’s comments.
#2
Luna Lovegood. She is true to herself despite anyone’s opinion of her, bluntly honest and the most loyal friend one could have. She is so pure.
