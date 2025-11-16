30 Funny Questions Kids Actually Asked Those Close To Them

Of all the funny things kids say, their silly questions usually just take the cake. What should you do with a question like ‘Why do spiders run away when I fart?’ if not laugh at it? Admittedly, though, not all of the funny kids’ questions are hilarious in a ha-ha way, but rather baffling and confusing, evoking the only natural response to such nonsense – laughter. Still entertaining, but in a perplexing sort of way. And if your own kid’s funny questions aren’t enough for you or if you want to feel seen as being not the only one with a kid who has the most original ideas, this article is exactly right for you. Yup, this is our collection of the funny questions kids ask – do with it as you wish, but we can promise there will be laughter if you decide to read it!
You know what makes these questions truly hilarious? The fact that kids have no filter – they just go and ask about whatever pops into their minds. Add in the factor of childish naivete, and voila, you have a whole list of funny things kids say. And it seems that these funny kids never disappoint – from needing to know if rainbows are the food of plants to holding a firm belief that eyes don’t exist because you can’t see them, each question is funnier than the last!
So, the funny kids’ questions are just a bit further down, just where they are supposed to be. Once you are there, give your vote for the silly questions that tickled your funny bone and share this article with anyone who you think will find it relatable!
#1
“Why does Santa give poor children such c***py presents? They should get the best ones.”
#2
“My little brother was in kindergarten and he’d never seen his teacher outside of school before. We bumped into her in the grocery store one evening and he yelled to me, ‘Who let her out?'”
#3
“My 8 year old cousin said to me, ‘Since there are microscopic germs inside us, what if we are just some microscopic germs inside an even larger animal?’ I was high at the time so it totally tripped me out.”
#4
“Why are you buying beer, Dad? Do you know how much candy we could get with that money?”
#5
“My 5 year old after I explained the concept of breastfeeding: ‘Can you squeeze ‘Capri Suns’outta those things or just milk?'”
Image source: TragicAllyHere
#6
“My daughter asked me whether I realized that showers were just human sized sinks and this is why I don’t bother wasting my time talking to grownups.”
Image source: LetMeStart
#7
“I was watching fireworks with my son sitting next to me. He calmly said, ‘The sound is slower than the lights.'”
#8
“We were all in the car together and little brother (maybe 7 years old) pipes up with, ‘How do we know we aren’t just characters in a book someone is reading?'”
#9
“Not so much a question, but the other day when we were in the car my 2 year old said, ‘Guys, here’s the deal: I need a penguin for a magic trick.'”
Image source: yoordoengitrong
#10
“My 3 year old was walking out the front door without telling anyone. I saw him and asked where he thought he was going. He said: ‘I’m just going outside to look at the world,’ and kept on going.”
#11
“My 5 year old once told me, ‘Where are you going with your life, daddy?’ It hit me so hard I almost cried.”
#12
“Shopping at our local supermarket, my 3 year old (at the time) looks around, and suddenly asks, at the only volume he knows: ‘Daddy, are these all those stupid people?'”
Image source: lagerdalek
#13
“My niece asked me: ‘When I turn 4, what happens to my 3?'”
Image source: Bawpsherep
#14
“Mom… my belly hurts… am I pregnant?” – asked by 5-year-old boy.
Image source: I_Climb_Most_Things
#15
“My 3 year old daughter asked my extremely pregnant wife how the baby got the toys into her belly to play with. After explaining that he didn’t have any she ask, ‘Can I share some of my with him?'”
#16
“My 3 year old son just asked me, ‘Can you take me to the Vampire State Building?'”
Image source: JimGaffigan
#17
“Why can’t I see my eyes?”
#18
“Why do spiders run away when I fart?”
Image source: nazrugul
#19
“What did it feel like on your last day of being a child?”
Image source: Lareine
#20
“Why do people smoke if they know it will kill them?” – my stepson.
#21
“My 6 year old daughter asks, ‘If we stop thinking about someone, do they stop existing?'”
#22
“Heard in my house today: ‘Dad why do old people always look so creepy? Is it because they are decaying?'”
Image source: nickcady
#23
“A 10 year old once told me, ‘I don’t think there is a good or a bad. I think it’s all perception.'”
#24
“I once heard a kid ask his mom, ‘Where does a circle end?'”
Image source: Frankthetank95
#25
“Daddy, does ‘blue’ look the same to everyone else as it does to me, or could my ‘blue’ be your ‘red?'”
#26
“What is the name of the space between the bits that stick out on a comb?”
#27
“My son just asked me how I know his name. I’m not in the mood today.”
#28
“What happens if you throw a tomato at the sun?”
#29
“My little 5 year old brother asked me, ‘If the sun is on fire, why is there no smoke?'”
#30
“Waiting to pay for groceries. My 5 year old: ‘Did the tooth fairy get my balloon from Albertson’s?'”
Image source: Foodkidslove
