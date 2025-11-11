Challenge: Describe Your Last Fart Using Only A Movie Title

by

No other bodily function is as funny as flatulence. You might think that fart jokes are the lowest level of immature, but we dare you not to laugh when somebody toots a perfect note as if they have a trumpet shoved up their behind. And if you’re not a fan of the classical brass instrument’ tune, fart sounds can vary from an ultrasound only audible to dogs to something that you might hear in a demolition area, so there’s a fart for everyone’s taste.

Now, with such a variety of this everyday human bodily function, some spectacular farts are bound to happen. And when something so grand happens, we tend to name it as a form of celebration and commemoration. Precisely because of that, comedian Ray William Johnson invites people to describe their last or most astounding farts using only a movie title.

The rules are simple, just add a famous movie poster and vote for others. You can choose from thousands of serious or funny movie titles, so we are sure that everyone will find something to turn their farts into funny jokes. Let the world know how epic your flatulence is!

#1 Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close

#2 Truly The Sound Of Music

#3 Scent Of A Woman :)))

Image source: sakashy.wordpress.com

#4 Gone With The Wind

#5 How To Lose Friends And Alienate People

#6 Here Comes The Boom

#7 The Day The Earth Stood Still

#8 Silent But Deadly.

#9 Sweet Smell Of Success

#10 The Silence Of The Lambs

#11 Ghost Whisperer

#12 The Last Airbender

#13 Gone In 60 Seconds

#14 Deep Impact

#15 Perfume

#16 Whisper Of Butterflies

#17 12 Angry Coworkers

#18 Fartocalypse Now

#19 Days Of Thunder

#20 A Mighty Wind!

#21 Catching Fire

#22 Despicable Me

#23 Inside Out

#24 Breaking Bad

#25 Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

#26 Oops!!! That Was Fast, And People Are Furious Now.

#27 Those Who Foretold It Are Dead. Those Who Can Stop It Are In Grave Danger.

#28 Experience The Fallout

#29 Evil Under The Sun

#30 Farted When I Was Swimming…

#31 Backdraft ????????????

#32 The Dark Knight Returns…

#33 About Time…..

#34 Misery :ddd

#35 The Invention Of Lying

#36 While You Were Sleeeeeping…

#37 Star Wars – The Force Awakens.

#38 Natural Born Killers

#39 Monster

#40 Imdbeat Th!s

#41 Filth

#42 Usual Suspects

#43 Angry Birds

#44 Chocolat :)

#45 Set Fire To The Stars

#46 All Quiet On The Western Front

#47 My Farts Are “to Die For” ????????????

#48 Run Silent, Run Deep

#49 Blow (inhala)

Image source: img.csfd.cz

#50 Home Alone

#51 Yup! It Was..

#52 Need For Speed

#53 Feel It, Eh?

Image source: google.co.in

#54 Yes, It Was That Bad

#55 Big Momma

#56 Deadpool

#57 老炮儿（which Means “old Firecracker”）

#58 Amazing Chemistry

#59 How I Love The Bomb

Image source: edgecenterarts.blogspot.com.tr

#60 The Man Who Wasn’t There

#61 So Dutch Oven-y.

#62 Fart As Movie Title

#63 Armageddon It?

#64 Me!

#65 So Did Everyone Else…

#66 Run Silent, Run Deep

#67 The Enemy Below

#68 The Scapegoat

#69 Miracle Mile

#70 …

#71 Cloverfield

Image source: maxbaviaan.deviantart.com

#72 The Green Mile…

#73 ’tis Smokin’!

#74 Tropic Thunder

#75 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

#76 The Context

Image source: the-frollo-show.wikia.com

#77 All Quiet On The Western Front

#78 While You Were Sleeping

#79 Blazing Saddles

#80 Boom

#81 A Mighty Wind

#82 Yassss

#83 Misery >:)))

#84 Maleficent

#85 Missing In Action

#86 A River Runs Through It

#87 I’ll Be Back.

#88 #43 X-men Apocalypse (only The Strong Will Survive) ????

#89 Zootopia

#90 Toxic!

