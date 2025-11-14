30 Times People Broke Or Opened Things And Were Surprised By What They Found Inside

What we see isn’t always what we get. Come to think of it, what we believe isn’t always what’s true, either. The moment you put on your detective hat and start investigating what things are made of, you might be in for a surprise. For interesting finds lie just beneath the surface of other things. Things that might shock and astonish you! Things that will astound and amaze you! [Queue fireworks]
Bored Panda has compiled a list of strange, weird, and unexpected things found inside common and seemingly ordinary objects. Scroll down, upvote the coolest photos, and let us know in the comments whether you’ve seen anything like this with your own eyes!
We’re willing to bet that we’ve got your curiosity and your attention. So when you’re done looking through this post, check out our articles about the unseen side of objects being revealed once they’re cut in half and our list of interesting photos that reveal the unseen side of things. These photos changed how we understand the world; we hope they’ll change yours, too.
#1 My Dog Destroyed Her Toy Cactus, And There Was Another Sad Cactus Inside
Image source: jpellizzi
#2 Good Guy Die Manufacturer. Puts Die In Your Die So When Your Die Dies You Have A New Die
Image source: IsshunGo
#3 My Orange Had A Little Mini Orange Growing Inside Of It
Image source: _Ineption
#4 CT Scan Of 1,000-Year-Old Buddha Sculpture Reveals Mummified Monk Hidden Inside
Image source: M. Elsevier Stokmans, Jan van Esch
#5 Welo Opal Inside Ammonite, I Can Now Die Happy After Seeing This
Image source: SummerSerenity
#6 I Broke A Yard Decoration That Had 2 Frogs And Found A Pig Playing Guitar Inside
Image source: sansonmr
#7 I Found This Golf Ball Inside A Log
Image source: TheWackyProphet
#8 The Inside Of My Jeans Contain The Periodic Table Of Elements
Image source: Bl4kc
#9 My Dog Tore Open His Yoda Plush Toy And The Squeaker Inside Is A Heart
Image source: TimSPC
#10 This Rock Inside A Rock
Image source: RodrigoMilos
#11 This Bocce Ball Is Full Of Little Balls
Image source: bookfancier69
#12 Bullets Found In An Old Log I Was Splitting. You Can See Their Trail Marks
Image source: Dklem80
#13 I Had An Egg Inside My Egg
Image source: Pit_Mosh
#14 My Book Has A Chapter From Another Book Printed Inside
Image source: muhnahser
#15 My Mom’s Boyfriend Cut Down A Dead Tree And Found Another Tree Inside
Image source: Toastiimuffin
#16 My Aunt Found An Orange Inside Of Her Orange This Morning, Complete With Peel
Image source: indeedyouarecorrect
#17 I Cut An Apple In Half This Morning And Found The Seeds Had Started Sprouting Inside The Apple
Image source: ryanehowell
#18 My Dog’s Fitness Pig Toy Had A Buff Pig Inside
Image source: prolonginginevitable
#19 My New Jeans Have A Hidden Inside Pocket For A Condom
Image source: Yuki-toKori
#20 I Cut This Super Glue Out Of Its Plastic Container (US) And Found A Russian Variety
Image source: cosmic_owl2893
#21 Found A Tiny Crab In One Of My Mussels (Actually Inside The Mussel Itself, Not Just The Shell)
Image source: bundiganja
#22 This 2 Pound Bass I Caught Had A Full Crawdad In Its Mouth
Image source: DJCocoLoco
#23 The Inside Of My Daughter’s Snap Bracelet Is From A Tape Measure
Image source: ryanispiper
#24 Pawn Inside Of A Queen
Image source: Waffle_Iron_McGee
#25 The Inside Of My iPad Case Is Made Of Old Toothpaste Boxes
Image source: Theultravisitor
#26 This Pool Has A Pool Inside
Image source: RenanMemories
#27 Beer Felt Odd When Opening, Discovered A Can Within A Can
Image source: allwearre
#28 I Ripped Up My Old Phone Case To Discover It’s Made Of A Macau Beer Mat
Image source: caed744
#29 The Face Plate Fell Off My Car Charger To Reveal An Extra USB Port
Image source: nikpappagiorgio
#30 Piece Of My Knife Broke Off The Handle And It Shows A Family On The Back
Image source: Brenburger
