If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

#1 I Don’t Have Anyone To Celebrate With But I’m 7 Years Clean Of Heroin Today. Yey Me
Image source: FingerMyJapsEye
#2 A Single Gay Man Is Only Allowed To Adopt A Child With Disability, So He Adopts A Girl With A Down Syndrome, That Was Rejected By More Than 20 Families
Image source: trapaluca, trapaluca
#3 My Son Always Texts To Say He’s On His Way Home. So I Open The Door, Letting His 17-Year-Old Cat, And 16-Year-Old Doggo Know That He’s On His Way. This Is Them Waiting For Him
Thought it was adorable and wanted to share.
Image source: JonesMommy
#4 After Stage 4 Cancer & 20 Months Of Chemo, My Kid Rang The Bell
Image source: 20vmki
#5 The Client Was Supposed To Wear This Dress For Their Session That Was Canceled, So I Asked My Husband’s 87-Year-Old Grandma If She Wanted To Model The Dress For Me
After a little hesitation, I convinced her to do it. I did her make-up, brushed her hair and put the dress on her, she was the happiest little old lady I’ve ever seen. She said she felt like she was a bride again and how she wished her husband was still on this earth with us so she could remarry him again. Btw, it was also her birthday, so it was the perfect little gift to up her spirits
Image source: inthebliss
#6 The First Selfie My Grandpa Took With His New Phone
Image source: bosvert234
#7 The Very Last Message My Lil Girl Minnie Made Sure I Had Before She Passed Away This Year
Daddy can hear your voice every time I read this and I miss ya more than you’ll ever know.
Image source: mikey.thompson.3154
#8 Today I Have 2 Years Sober From Fentanyl, Meth, Crack And Alcohol! This Is A Day I Felt Like I Would Never See, Definitely Smiling Today
Image source: Psychological-Draw74
#9 Wholesome Bodybuilder
Image source: benp242
#10 Spent The Second Half Of 2020 Homeless, NYE In A Mental Hospital, Then Caught Covid The Week I Was Released. Tonight Is My First Night In A Proper Bed, And I Built It Myself
Image source: dingosaurus
#11 The French Welcome
Image source: mtlgrems, Jeremy Davis
#12 8 Years Sober From Heroin Today And A Week Without Cigarettes (Though I’m Having Trouble). I Don’t Have Anyone Really To Share With So Here I Am. Here’s To The Future
Image source: CakeDaySenderella
#13 Anxiously Awaiting Toy Retrieval
Image source: my_stupid_name
#14 I Lost My Baby And Stranger From The Internet Made Me A Bear With The Same Size And Weight
It is so beautiful to have a physical representation of my baby that I can hold and I am so thankful.
Image source: smkels
#15 Our Cat Had Kittens Two Days After We Had Our Baby Girl. This Kitten Climbs Into Her Lounger Whenever He Has The Chance. I Think These Two Were Destined To Be Best Buds
Image source: Hoot2687
#16 My Husband Passed Away 2 Weeks Ago And In The Garage Behind A Piece Of Paper Hanging On The Wall I Found This
In the months before his passing he was unable to talk due to his brain cancer, so finding this note from him meant the world to me and is something I will cherish forever. We were married for 24 years. I hope this post inspires people to take time to leave little notes for their loved ones. The comfort they can give is priceless.
Image source: Lacy Summers
#17 Happy I Got The Happiest Photo With My Best Friend
Image source: inherentlydad
#18 Jamie Couldn’t Play Sports Because He Has Cerebral Palsy, But The Team That He Works For As A Janitor Awarded Him A Ring
“I’m not a player or coach, yet greatly enjoy serving the Greenwood football program as their janitor. I was humbled today as they shared their state championship with me by gifting me with a ring. What fun it is to be a Greenwood Bulldog!”
Image source: Jamie Freeman
#19 I And Two Coworkers Realized We Were Wearing The Same Coat. The Only Option Was To Zip Them Into One Three Person Coat
Image source: Geekquinox
#20 Retired Chemistry Teacher Bro. Martin Sellner Shared His Triumph Of Completing A Cross-Stitch Periodic Table After Two Decades Of Stitching
The 82-year-old Lasallian brother meticulously hand-stitched every inch of the 58″ x 54″ embroidery.
“The table and border took six years. Then finally the last nine elements were named by the IUPAC and I was able to complete it.”
Image source: Inspirations Magazine
#21 I’ve Made A Commitment To Stay Sober And Take My Life Back. I’ve Made It 2.5 Days, Which Is The Longest Streak I Can Remember
Image source: hickryjustaswell
#22 My Father Meeting His First Grandson
Image source: bubblegumprincesss
#23 The Late Great Black Panther Chadwick Boseman Visiting And Making The Absolute Day Of Cancer-Stricken Kids In The Hospital, All The While Quietly Battling The Same Disease
Image source: chadwickboseman
#24 We Fed Our Backyard Squirrel ONCE… Meet Frankie At Our Backyard Door Waiting For More Nuts
Image source: chebstr
#25 My Great Grandma, Who Turned 103 On Valentine’s Day, Laughing With My 2-Month-Old Daughter
Image source: mrsroyalmountain
#26 Our Daughter Wasn’t Eating For Weeks Due To The Effects Of Chemo And Being Very Sick. Finally Home From The Hospital, I Made Spaghetti And She Finally Would Eat
Celebrating small victories here
Image source: Jenngotcakespdx
#27 This Little Guy Came To Say Hello While Walking My Pup This Morning. Am I Officially A Disney Princess?
Image source: switchup
#28 My Dad Was Worried My Deafblind Dog Wouldn’t Recognize Him After A Year Of Quarantine But I Think She Did
Image source: haydenkristal
#29 Forgiveness Can Actually Heal Us. He Got His Life Back. May We Find It In Our Hearts To Forgive Those Who Are Truly Sorry And Need Us To Free Them
Image source: heathertday
#30 Becoming Mothers Together
Image source: mamamaners
#31 I’ve Been Biking To Work In The Cold Every Morning, My Coworker Noticed And She Made Me This Scarf And Beanie
Image source: Then_Ad7687
#32 Elementary School Kids Raised Over $7000 To Buy Their Janitor A Car, Whose Commute Was 4 Hours Long On 3 Different Buses
Image source: wmcactionnews5.com
#33 Twitter Can Be The Cutest App Ever
Image source: Paiiiin_, The_Crosshair
#34 A Factory In Turkey Started To Produce Roof Tiles That Serve As Bird Shelters
Image source: UgurErogul99
#35 My 10-Year Cancer-Versary: Full Circle From Cancer Patient To Oncology PA Working In The Same Clinic That Cured Me
Image source: blondie0o
#36 Lost 200 Pounds In A Year. Just Did The 20:4 Fast And Walked ~5 Km Every Day (360 Lbs To 160 Lbs)
Image source: FoxyRadical2
#37 My Son’s Gymnastics Teammate Didn’t Get Any Medals, So He Offered One Of His. “But I Didn’t Earn It”, His Friend Said. My Son Replied “You Earned It By Being My Best Friend”
Made me tear up, what a good little man.
Image source: TheTopHatSideShow
#38 Some Kids Made A Stick Pile For Dogs Walking By
Image source: amyjbrittain
#39 My Dad Poured A Trail Of Salt From My Vehicle To The Front Door Of My Work Building So That I, His 38-Year-Old Daughter, Wouldn’t Slip And Fall On The Ice
Image source: Elizabeth Bautista Boyd
#40 A Very Awesome Mom
Image source: JustinRyanBerni
#41 Sweet Rat
Image source: Carli_Elaine
#42 Remember Me? The White Blood Cell Immunotherapy Girl? Well, Update: It Worked. Stage 4 To No Cancer In 3 Months! Science Is Magic
Zero evidence of disease at 3mo scan, and staying that way.
Image source: sarahjewel
#43 Little Victories
Image source: sarahbellumPA
#44 Little Boy Receives His “Salary” From Wholesome Electricians
“Possibly the sweetest act of kindness I’ve seen. Family had electricians in every week for the past 6 weeks and their little boy was obsessed with them. He hounded them with questions, kindness and constant offers to help!”
Image source: SportySuz20
#45 She’s Just So Happy
Image source: clairelizzie
#46 Every Morning, Our Cat Patiently Waits At My Sons’ Bedroom Door For Them To Wake Up. And It’s Not To Be Fed – He Just Can’t Wait To See Them
Image source: NuevoJerz
#47 So This Happened To Me Today
Image source: acnh_nanaland
#48 The Whole Family Lost Weight By Working Out Together
Image source: xyjesse
#49 An Act Of Kindness
Image source: IanAgate
#50 Adorable Meetings
Image source: throatgoatlisa
