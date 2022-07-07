“Game Change” Turns 10 In 2022

Game Change, the gripping political film dramatizing Sarah Palin’s rocky ascent to national politics, turns 10 this year. Starring a powerhouse cast of Julianne Moore, Ed Harris, and Woody Harrelson, the highly acclaimed movie depicts Palin’s journey from a low-key governor of a far-flung state to becoming one of the most prominent figures of the Republican Party in recent times. As we approach the 10th anniversary of Game Change‘s release, it is worth revisiting the film and taking a closer look at how it so accurately captured Palin’s meteoric rise to political prominence. Sarah Palin was relatively unknown outside of Alaska before being tapped as John McCain’s running mate in 2008. The movie does an excellent job of tracing her journey from small-town mayor to governor of Alaska, and ultimately to John McCain’s vice presidential nominee. Esquire wrote an excellent description characterizing how the movie depicted Sarah Palin: “What’s truly distressing about the production is that, for all its excellence as a film, it really is all about a game. It is a movie about tactics and strategy, not about governing a country, no matter how much Harris’s McCain blathers on about it. We had Sarah Palin as a candidate for vice-president because a lot of smart guys, like Steve Schmidt, thought it was a smooth move that would blunt the momentum Obama had built up. Recount was about tactics, too, but you always got the sense that the people involved in the events of that movie knew the monumental stakes for which they were playing. Game Change is about winning the day, the week, the news cycle. It’s about settling scores and about a singular lack of trust in almost everything about the political process, including the people you ostensibly want to serve. That is how you end up with a Sarah Palin. That is how she never really goes away.”
While Sarah Palin may be a polarizing figure, there is no denying that she is a fascinating character whose story is well worth telling. Game Change is not only an entertaining film, but it also provides valuable insight into Sarah Palin and the world of national politics. If you have not seen it in a while, or if you have never seen it at all, now is the perfect time to revisit this classic film. Here are a few reasons why Game Change deserves a rewatch on its 10th anniversary in 2022:
Sarah Palin is a complex and fascinating character
Sarah Palin is certainly a divisive political figure. But whether you love her or hate her, there is no denying that she is a fascinating character. Sarah Palin is the embodiment of the American dream. She is a self-made woman who has risen to the highest levels of political power. The film does an excellent job of humanizing Sarah Palin and showing us what drives her. We see Palin as a mother, a wife, and a politician who is passionate about her beliefs. Sarah Palin is not simply a one-dimensional caricature; she is a fully developed human being with strengths and weaknesses. Game Change allows us to see Sarah Palin in all her complexity, and that is one of the reasons why the film continues to be relevant 10 years after its release. Amusingly enough, Palin is not a fan of the movie. A comment she sent to ABC regarding the movie expressed her sentiments: “I believe my family has the right priorities and knows what really matters,” Palin emailed. “For instance, our son called from Afghanistan yesterday and he sounded good, and that’s what matters. Being in the good graces of Hollywood’s ‘Team Obama’ isn’t top of my list.”
The film provides valuable insight into the world of national politics
National politics is, in reality, a chaotic mess, but when depicted on film, it somehow becomes an intriguing realm of characters in a perpetual struggle for influence and power. Game Change is a good depiction of that dynamic in national politics. The film follows Sarah Palin’s journey from being a small-town mayor to a governor and then a vice presidential nominee. Along the way, we see the inner workings of national politics and the various characters who inhabit that world. Through Sarah Palin’s story, we learn about the strategies and machinations that go into winning a presidential election. We also get a glimpse into the personal lives of the people who are involved in national politics. Game Change provides valuable insight into the world of national politics, and it is all the more relevant in light of the current political climate.
The film has an excellent cast
Game Change features an excellent cast of actors who bring Sarah Palin and her story to life. Julianne Moore portrays Sarah Palin with nuance and sensitivity, and she won a Golden Globes for her performance. Ed Harris also gives a standout performance as John McCain, Sarah Palin’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election. The film also features performances by Woody Harrelson, Sarah Paulson, and Ron Livingston. Game Change is a well-acted film that features some of Hollywood’s best talent.
The film is relevant in light of the current political climate
Game Change was released in 2012, in the midst of Barack Obama’s first term as president. At the time, Sarah Palin was one of the most prominent figures in the Republican Party. In light of the current political climate, it is worth revisiting Sarah Palin’s story and the film that tells it. In the years since Game Change was released, Sarah Palin has become an even more divisive figure. But the film provides valuable insight into who Sarah Palin is and what she stands for. In a time when the United States is deeply divided, Sarah Palin’s story is more relevant than ever.
The 10th anniversary is a perfect time to revisit this classic film
Game Change is a classic film that deserves to be rewatched on its 10th anniversary in 2022. Sarah Palin is a complex and fascinating character, and the film provides valuable insight into the world of national politics. If you have not seen it in a while, or if you have never seen it at all, now is the perfect time to revisit this classic film. Sarah Palin’s story is more relevant than ever, and Game Change is a film that should be seen by everyone.