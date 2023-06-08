Vanessa Papa is an American Instagram influencer and reality television star who found fame on the set of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. The first of its kind, Netflix’s reality dating show The Ultimatum: Queer Love is a dating experiment that features five female and non-binary couples who are at crossroads in their relationships. Papa and her partner Xander Boger are part of the cast on the show which premiered on May 24, 2023, and they learned a lot about each other beyond their four-year-long relationship.
The Ultimatum: Queer Love is designed to help couples decide whether to get married or move on by the end of each season. The show features couples who have a similar challenge where one partner is ready for marriage and the other still has cold feet, thus, “an ultimatum is issued.” For the experiment, the five couples will switch places and be paired with new partners for a trial marriage to give them a taste of something different. In essence, when the experiment is over, they would have decided to either get married to their original partner or get out of the relationship. The life-changing opportunity did not just introduce Vanessa Papa to a slew of fans but also made her re-evaluate her relationship with Boger.
1. Vanessa Papa Was Accused Of Going On The Ultimatum: Queer Love For Fame
For what it’s worth, Vanessa Papa has strongly refuted claims about her being on the show for the wrong reasons. While the accusation mostly came from Lexi Goldberg, one of the castmates on The Ultimatum: Queer Love, the accusation seemed to stick. Papa and Rae Cheung-Sutton were paired on the show for the experiment, and Goldberg (the original partner Cheung-Sutton came in with) wasn’t happy with how things turned out between them during their trial marriage. In the drama that played out during the first four episodes of the show, Goldberg pointed out that Papa doesn’t care about the metrics of the TV show as she only wants to be on TV.
Interestingly, some of the other cast members didn’t really like Papa for the same reason Goldberg pointed out. In an interview with Variety, The Ultimatum: Queer Love executive producer Chris Coelen explained that some people perceived Papa as not authentic in her commitment to the process. According to Coelen, Papa was convinced her partner is not capable of loving anyone else but her, thus, she didn’t invest in the show’s process and just focused on being on TV.
2. She Has An Uncanny Resemblance To Her Mom
Since her appearance on The Ultimatum: Queer Love, there have been questions about the family life of Vanessa Papa but the Los Angeles native prefers to keep the finer details private. While the names of her parents and any possible siblings she may have shared her childhood with are not known, Papa seems to be close to her dad and has an uncanny resemblance to her mom. An Instagram post she shared in May 2023 proves this.
3. She Almost Lost Her Partner To A Trial Marriage On The Ultimatum: Queer Love
On The Ultimatum: Queer Love, each cast member gets to pair with someone else other than the person they came in with. The pairing technique is called trial marriage and lasts for a few weeks to enable the contestants to get a different view on relationships. Vanessa Papa and Rae Cheung-Sutton spent their trial marriage period together. They sparked the biggest scandal of the season by getting intimate but even more, Papa’s original partner, Boger, was falling in love with her trial marriage partner Yoly Rojas. Papa would see them holding hands and getting comfortable with each other and it broke her. This complicated Papa’s journey on the show but she patched things up with Boger in the end.
4. Vanessa Papa and Her Partner Xander Boger Met Through Their High School Boyfriends
Papa and Boger met back in high school but were apparently still figuring out what they want in a relationship as they were dating boys. Interestingly, their high school boyfriends were close friends. Papa came out to her dad in December 2017 during a trip to Disneyland and when she and Boger found each other some years later, post-coming out, they began dating. The couple moved in together in Hawaii with Boger hoping to start a family while Papa fears losing her freedom if they get married.
5. Vanessa Papa Was Already Getting Public Attention As An Instagram Influencer Before Her Reality Star Status
While she widened her fanbase with The Ultimatum: Queer Love stint, Vanessa Papa is no stranger to public attention. She still needs to put in the work but the reality star is an upcoming internet sensation with a modest following on Instagram. However, her fanbase doesn’t compare to her The Ultimatum: Queer Love rival Lexi Goldberg’s massive following on Instagram, TikTok, and OnlyFans.