Influencer Disfigured In Botched Plastic Surgery Undergoes New Operation To Restore Her Look

Influencer Juliana Oliveira underwent a four-hour reconstructive surgery after being left severely disfigured by a botched procedure.
In 2017, Juliana, who is a trans woman, scheduled an operation to receive silicone-based facial fillers in the hopes of looking “more beautiful and feminine.”
However, doctors at an illegal clinic injected 21 syringes of mineral oil and laxatives into her cheeks without her consent.
The substance, petroleum-derived liquid, was once used for breast augmentation between the 1950s and 1970s, but has been largely abandoned due to its serious long-term complications.
Juliana Oliveira took the first step toward regaining her former appearance after a botched procedure in 2017
After the botched procedure, Juliana’s skin reportedly hardened from the mineral oil. The 32-year-old Brazilian native could no longer recognize herself in the mirror and struggled to find work.
Now, after eight years, Juliana has finally found a surgeon willing to help her restore her old features.
The influencer appeared in a video after the operation, with bandages covering her cheeks and chin.
She later posted a second image without the bandages, revealing fresh stitches running across her cheeks.
The surgery, performed at Hospital Indianópolis in São Paulo, involved removing “as much skin as possible.”
The botched mineral oil procedure drastically altered her appearance, leaving her unable to find work
Thiago Marra, the surgeon who performed the complex reconstructive operation, explained that he will schedule the next stage based on how Juliana’s face responds to the procedure and how quickly she heals.
“It was a difficult operation,” Marra said in a video posted on Saturday (November 22).
Pointing to Juliana’s swollen cheeks, he added, “I’ll be able to empty these a bit more but we can’t do this at all once because otherwise necrosis would set in.”
Necrosis is the medical term for the death of body tissue, which can occur due to injuries, infections, or diseases.
This affected tissue can only be removed, not restored to good health, the Cleveland Clinic notes.
The reconstructive procedure involved removing “as much skin as possible”
“In a second stage, once the tissue has recovered more and after we see how her body responds, we will be able to remove even more to further improve the result,” the surgeon added.
During the operation, local anesthesia was administered, as intubation would have been risky due to Juliana’s difficulty in opening her mouth.
The Passo Fundo native told her followers that the botched mineral oil procedure made it difficult for her to find work and significantly affected her self-esteem.
The internet then worked its magic, with fans donating money to help the influencer undergo the corrective surgeries.
The surgery was reportedly covered by the medical staff at Hospital Indianópolis in São Paulo
Social media users reportedly raised $3,700 through crowdfunding, though Juliana later stated that she had donated the money to charity, as it was not enough to cover the full cost of the surgeries, according to local outlet G1.
Ultimately, her surgeon and the medical team decided to cover the procedure themselves out of empathy for the unfair situation their patient had endured.
Despite the ordeal, Juliana has kept her sense of humor intact. In a 2023 clip, she appears with her hair dyed blonde, saying, “If nothing goes right in this life, at least I went blonde.”
Fans have flooded her social media posts with messages of encouragement and support. One of them wrote, “You’re going to look wonderful ♥️🙏🙏 May God bless you 🙏.”
“We’re hoping everything goes well, Juju. May God bless this doctor, and may he be able to do the best for you,” said another.
“Your moment has come — you’ll get your self-esteem back… enjoy the moment!” expressed a third.
“I’m rooting so hard for everything to go well! Everyone deserves a second chance, and it’s no different with you,” a separate user chimed in.
The full reconstructive treatment is expected to take between six months and a year, as per G1.
Juliana is expected to undergo additional surgeries in the next months
After the injection of mineral oil, patients undergo a period where the body slowly reacts to the foreign substance, resulting in destructive inflammation of the surrounding tissue, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.
Many patients turn to unlicensed providers for quick, inexpensive results, often without understanding the risks involved.
According to the 2023 study, patients are often bodybuilders who inject the substance for muscular contouring, or individuals from developing countries without access to more modern cosmetic procedures.
“We really want Juju to have new opportunities from now on. We want her to start finding job openings and to have a formal employment contract. That’s her dream, as she said,” Marra explained.
Supporters flooded the comments with well-wishes, encouraging Juliana and wishing her luck with the treatment
