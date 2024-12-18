7 Things You Didn’t Know About Ginnifer Goodwin

American actress Ginnifer Goodwin was popular in film and television in the 2000s and 2010s. Although she has taken fewer roles in recent years, her past projects make her one of Hollywood’s established actresses. Over the years, Goodwin has also raked up credits as a voice actor.
Also known for her voice roles, Ginnifer Goodwin is most famous for voicing Judy Hopps in the Zootopia franchise. After the success of the 2016 animated film, Goodwin is set to reprise her voice role in its 2025 sequel, Zootopia 2. For fans and admirers of the actress, here are 7 things you probably didn’t know about Ginnifer Goodwin.
1. Ginnifer Goodwin Was Born and Raised in Memphis
Ginnifer Goodwin is a proud Southern girl. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 22, 1978, to Tim Goodwin and Linda (Kantor) Goodwin. Her parents were hardworking, everyday people, with her father once owning and operating a recording studio. Her mother was a teacher who also worked part-time for FedEx. Ginnifer Goodwin attended St. Mary’s Episcopal School, a private, independent school for girls. For High School, she attended and graduated from Lausanne Collegiate School, an independent, coeducational college-placement school in Memphis.
2. She Changed Her Birth Name to Distinguish Herself
Although famously known as Ginnifer Goodwin, the name is only a modified variation of the actress’s birth name. If you’ve wondered about the similarity between her first name and the popular English name “Jennifer,” it is because they’re similar. The actress was born Jennifer Michelle Goodwin. Naturally, judging by the Southern regional dialect, “Jennifer” is pronounced as “Ginnifer.”
Having been raised in Memphis, her name was always pronounced as Ginnifer. So, when she chose to pursue a career in acting, Goodwin wanted to distinguish herself from other actresses with similar names. Rather than make significant changes to her name, she opted for “Ginnifer,” which is unique as a name and will help people pronounce her birth name correctly.
3. Ginnifer Goodwin Was Born and Raised in a Jewish Home
Ginnifer Goodwin’s mother is Jewish. As such, the actress was exposed to the religion from an early age, having been baptized as a child. Growing up, Goodwin attended Memphis’ Temple Israel and First Unitarian Church with her mother. Goodwin also had her bat mitzvah when she was of age. She also attended a summer camp, Henry S. Jacobs Camp, for Reform Jewish children.
Even as a youth, Goodwin was an active Jewish community member, joining the BBYO in her local community center and affiliated with the North American Federation of Temple Youth. However, Ginnifer Goodwin didn’t practice Judaism for about a decade after leaving Memphis. Later in life, she not only reconnected with her Jewish faith but has, in recent times, been an active and vocal representative/advocate for Israel after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel.
4. Ginnifer Goodwin Studied Theater at the University
Ginnifer Goodwin developed a passion for acting while in High School. After graduating, she majored in theater at Hanover College, an Indiana private college. However, after a year, she transferred to Boston University and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. At Boston University, Goodwin participated in several of its theater productions as well as local productions.
She was also cast in several short films, which became her earliest screen projects. After graduating from Boston University, Ginnifer Goodwin moved temporarily to England, where she studied at the Shakespeare Institute. She also worked briefly with the Royal Shakespeare Company and earned a certificate at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).
5. She Began Her Professional Acting Career in 2001
After several years of studying and developing her acting talent and skill, Ginnifer Goodwin made her professional screen debut in 2001. She began on television, appearing in an episode of Law & Order. That same year, she landed a major role on NBC’s comedy-drama series Ed. Goodwin played Diane Snyder for two seasons, appearing in 25 episodes of the show. Her film debut was in 2003 in Mona Lisa Smile, which starred Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst, Julia Stiles, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Before the end of the 2000s, Goodwin had starred in notable projects, including Walk the Line (2005), Big Love (2006–2011), and He’s Just Not That Into You (2009).
6. Zootopia is Ginnifer Goodwin’s Highest-grossing Film
Ginnifer Goodwin led the cast of the 2016 animated buddy cop action-comedy Zootopia. She voiced Judy Hopps, the enthusiastic and determined rabbit protagonist. As the first bunny to join the Zootopia Police Department, she works to prove herself as a capable officer by trying to solve and uncover a major conspiracy in the city. The Walt Disney Zootopia was produced on a $150 million budget, and other notable voice cast, including Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, J. K. Simmons, Octavia Spencer, and Shakira. With Box Office earnings of $1.025 billion, Zootopia is currently Ginnifer Goodwin’s highest-grossing film.
7. Ginnifer Goodwin is Married to Actor Josh Dallas
Ginnifer Goodwin is Married to actor Josh Dallas. The couple got closer and began dating while working together on ABC’s fantasy adventure drama series Once Upon A Time. While Goodwin famously led the cast as Snow White/Mary Margaret Blanchard, Dallas played David Nolan/Prince Charming. The show aired from October 23, 2011, to May 18, 2018, with Goodwin and Dallas reportedly beginning their relationship in late 2011.
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas married on April 12, 2014. Besides being a wife, Goodwin is also a mother of two. She became a mother in May 2014 after giving birth to their first son. The couple gave birth to another boy sometime in June 2016.
