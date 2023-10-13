5 Best TV Shows to Watch This Halloween

Although horror movies don’t always receive the same level of critical acclaim as dramas, it’s fair to say they often dominate the box office. However, in recent years, with the power of streaming, many TV shows are starting to emerge in the horror genre. While the likes of Tales from the Crypt, Goosebumps, and The Twilight Zone boomed in the 80s and 90s, the calibre of horror TV has skyrocketed in recent years.
Every month a new TV series is released on the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO. So, if you’re looking for a creepy series to binge this spooky season, this list is for you. These are five of the best TV shows to watch this Halloween.
5. American Horror Story
American Horror Story is a popular and critically acclaimed anthology horror TV show created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. It has been praised for its innovative and unique storytelling that climbs with each season. Furthermore, it showcases a stellar cast who return each season to portray a new character.
The show follows a complex and ever-evolving story arc, with each season exploring different themes and characters. These have ranged from tales of witches, cults and serial killers to a haunted hotel and a post-apocalyptic world. Each season also features a different setting and tone, allowing the show to remain fresh and engaging. With its gripping and shocking plotlines, American Horror Story has earned its place as one of the most popular horror series on television. It stellar cast includes the likes of Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Lady Gaga, and Sarah Paulson. It is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.
4. The Outsider
Stephen King is one of the most prominent authors of all time. He is known for his horror, suspense, fantasy, and science fiction novels and short stories and his works have sold hundreds of millions of copies and have been adapted into numerous film and television projects. As of 2023, 75 of his projects have been adapted for television and film.
In 2020, HBO released The Outsider, starring Jason Bateman and Ben Mendelsohn. The acclaimed television series based on the novel by Stephen King. This gripping drama follows Detective Ralph Anderson as he investigates the mysterious death of a young boy in a small town in Georgia. His investigation leads him to uncover a sinister supernatural force behind the tragedy, and he is left with the task of trying to bring justice to the town. The show garnered heaps of praise from critics and fans alike. With its creepy and suspenseful atmosphere, and riveting performances, The Outsider is a perfect TV show to binge this Halloween.
3. Alfred Hitchcock Presents
Alfred Hitchcock Presents was a classic television series that ran from 1955 to 1962. It was an anthology series created by the master of suspense himself, Alfred Hitchcock. Each episode presented a unique and captivating story, often with a supernatural or horror twist. Hitchcock’s presence as the host of the show gave it an extra layer of suspense, as he frequently appeared with dark and humorous introductions. The show was a huge success and inspired other horror anthology series, such as American Horror Story and Scream Queens. It is a testament to Hitchcock’s genius that his show is still remembered and loved all these years later. Alfred Hitchcock Presents is currently available to stream on Peacock. Considering the fact it comes from the mind of Alfred Hitchock, it has certainly earned its place on the list of Best TV shows to watch this Halloween.
2. Bates Motel
In 1960, a movie hit theaters and changed the horror genre indefinitely. That movie was Alfred Hitchcock’s classic, Psycho. Close to five decades after the success of the movie, Bates Motel landed on A&E. The critically acclaimed psychological horror-drama series ran for four seasons from 2013-2017.
The series follows the early days of Norman Bates (played by Freddie Highmore), one of the most prolific horror characters of all time. Acting as a prequel to Psycho, Bates Motel follows the complicated relationship between Norman and his mother Norma as they move to a new town and open up a motel business. Across the four season run, viewers got to see Norman’s transformation from a shy, awkward teenager to a disturbed and dangerous individual. To that, Bates Motel continues to be a popular watch among horror fans. In the UK, Bates Motel can be streamed for free on Channel 4. However, in the U.S., the show is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.
1. The Last of Us
The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic survival horror drama series, airing on HBO. Based on the popular video game of the same name, the series follows the journey of Joel and Ellie as they traverse a ruined United States. In a world full of danger and despair, they must rely on each other to make it through.
The series has captivated fans around the world with its raw emotion, eerie visuals, and intense action sequences. Although many fans of the game were skeptical at first, it has gone on to be one of the most successful series of all time. In fact, critics have praised its writing, acting, and direction. Furthermore, it received a staggering 25 Primetime Emmy nominations. In addition to this, it currently sits comfortably at number 73 on IMDB’s 250 top rated TV shows list, it is easy to see why it would be perfect for a Halloween watch.