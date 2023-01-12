The Rise of the Pink Ladies is coming to Paramount+. This continues to prove that nostalgia is a strong force in Hollywood as more and more past ideas are starting to take shape. The upside of this is that Grease, the movie that featured the Pink Ladies in the first place, is still a fan favorite.
There’s even word that another idea for Summer Loving is going to get a push and explain Danny Zuko and Sandy’s budding romance. But the emergence of the rough and tough ladies that were set in history is the main story. Those who loved the movie are no doubt going to enjoy this look back in time.
At this time, there isn’t a ton of detail other than the images and main idea to go on. But the excitement is in the title of the series since a lot of Grease fans. The diehards will no doubt have the date already circled. After all, Grease is a movie that’s idolized by more than one generation.
The perspective that the show will use is going to tell a different tale, that’s certain.
One can guess that some folks will mention the differences
Taking a look at the cast, it’s easy to see how some folks will find the need to speak up. The way that inclusion and diversity have influenced movies and TV these days makes it clear that some things are going to change. Granted, a diverse movie or TV show is often more interesting.
What’s unfortunate is that this will earn mention for various reasons. Whether Grease fans will raise hell over this or not is hard to say. After all, some fans are extremely dedicated to seeing a faithful representation. But watching the show could change a few minds.
One reason to support the issues with any changes has to do with trying to rewrite history. Given that this is fiction, it’s easy to allow such a thing. However, the idea that Grease was a representation of high school in its day is a valid argument. However, this feels like a non-issue.
Hopefully, the language and look won’t slip into contemporary styles
The reason for worrying over this at all has to do with the practice of various series that have been released in the past year. Willow is a good example since contemporary language is used extensively. The language used by teens in the era represented was quite different from the modern era.
Apart from that, the style of dress, the look of the school, and even the world surrounding the Pink Ladies are important. The thing about this series is that accuracy is important. The fans will notice, and the critics will definitely notice. The difference between a great series and one that doesn’t get another season has a lot to do with accuracy.
From the images that are currently shown, Rise of the Pink Ladies is on the right track.
It’s fair to wonder if the casting will include other notable characters
Grease fans will pay attention to every detail. As young as the main characters are in this series, there are still many who will expect to see certain characters. It’s easy to think that there are reasons that certain characters won’t appear.
But there’s still the idea that such a thing will happen. After all, focusing on one character or one group does run this risk. The tunnel vision that is seen as a necessity can obscure everything else. In all fairness, this story is about the Pink Ladies. Trying to focus too much on anyone else isn’t the goal.
It does stand to reason that peripheral characters will be plentiful. If not, the story could easily crumble. How the Pink Ladies come together will stand as a point of interest. These are, after all, the fed-up and outcast young ladies of an iconic movie. They helped to pave the way for empowered women like many others.
The original girl gang is coming to Paramount+ in April. It’s easy to think that many will embrace this show.
All in all, it does feel that this show could do well
How a person feels about this show is their own choice. But taking a look at the trailer, it does feel that it will do well. Already it appears to cater to many individuals. The love of the original movie will turn a lot of eyes toward Paramount+ on April 6th.
How it’s going to do is up in the air at this time. But taking a guess that it will find acceptance among the masses is easy enough. A musical TV series is unique enough to gain a lot of attention.