Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Annoys You The Most? (Closed)

#1
People walking slow in the school hallways, even though no one in front of them, and they block the whole hallway.
#2
People complaining they have it harder then you.
#3
Closed-minded and mean people, who won’t let people live their lives because of their views or even worse, their religion.
For example, gay couples can’t get married or adopt a child, because it’s against other people’s religion.
There’s nothing wrong with being religious, just keep it to yourself and let other people live their lives.
#4
When people make really annoying and nasty noises with their mouths. YEAH IM TALKING TO YOU RICK!
#5
When men say that we need to stop complaining about period pain, like, dude, we are technically giving birth to the lining of one of our organs, that’s pretty badass, so stop telling us to man up!
#6
Republicans complaining about masks, the vaccine, and them telling me how I should live my life. And people who are just rude annoy me.
#7
Ignorance.
One can be forgiven for not knowing. But one cannot be forgiven for the refusal to know about something.
#8
1. Paper Cuts
2. Getting in trouble for no reason
3. Something randomly falling
4. etc…
#9
People that have no common sense whatsoever
#10
People
People telling wut to do
Eating
I HATE WEN SOMEONE PUT ANYTHING IN THERE MOUTH. HATE IT😡🤬
Old people
Cat throwing up
Teachers
Everything annoys me
#11
Oh s**t, I have pretty bad anger issues so basically everything annoys me, but I’ll choose a few.
– People repeating things. I heard you the first time, Barbara, no need to remind me again
– Doing a drawing you’re actually proud of… then messing up. I completely trashed my room yesterday because a line wasn’t straight enough
– Random noises, like a clock ticking or a tap dripping. Pisses me off.
– Homophobic, racism, and sexism. I think that’s enough said.
– Paper cuts. Oh s**t, they are PAINFUL
– Humans. Literally the existence of people annoys me.
